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2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Spied On Test

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car&bike Team
1 min read
Apr 27, 2026, 02:22 PM
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2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Spied On Test
Key Highlights
  • Likely to get minor exterior updates
  • Interior remains under wraps for now
  • Could get new Z-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx appears to be gearing up for a mid-cycle update, with a camouflaged test mule recently spotted on Indian roads. This comes shortly after the updated Baleno was also seen testing. Launched in 2023, the Fronx has been one of the carmaker’s stronger-selling models.

Also Read: Maruti Baleno Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Design Updates

New Maruti Suzuki Fronx Spied 1

The test car is heavily camouflaged, with only a few elements such as the front grille and alloy wheels partially exposed. Interestingly, even sections that are usually left uncovered, such as parts of the rear glass, are wrapped. That said, the overall silhouette remains unchanged, so expect updates to be limited to revised bumpers, a refreshed grille and possibly updated lighting elements.

New Maruti Suzuki Fronx Spied 3

The updated Fronx’s interior isn’t visible in the spy shots, but the recently spied Baleno offers a glimpse of what could be carried over. The layout is likely to remain largely unchanged, though updates could include new upholstery, revised material finishes and possibly a larger touchscreen. The Fronx may also pick up features seen on newer Maruti models, such as a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and an upgraded audio setup.

On the powertrain front, changes are likely. Maruti could use the facelift to introduce its newer Z-Series 1.2-litre petrol engine, recently seen in the latest Swift and Dzire. This three-cylinder unit produces 80.4 bhp and 112 Nm, slightly lower than the current 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series engine, which makes 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm. Both engines are expected to continue with 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Maruti Suzuki Victoris’ Integrated CNG System Wins Innovation Of The Year

New Maruti Suzuki Fronx Spied 2

As before, a factory-fitted CNG option is likely to remain part of the lineup. The updated model could also adopt an underbody-mounted CNG tank setup, similar to newer Maruti offerings.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the Fronx facelift later this year. Once launched, it will continue to compete in the compact SUV space against rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO and others.

Spyshot source

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