New Cars and Bikes in India

Audi Launches Project Artemis; New Efficient Electric Car Coming In 2024

The high-tech project called 'Artemis' will be spearheaded by Alex Hitzinger, motorsport chief engineer and currently in charge of autonomous driving in the Group.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Two months after taking office as the new CEO at Audi, Markus Duesmann, is setting up a unit for the accelerated development of additional automobile models. The high-tech project called 'Artemis' will be spearheaded by Alex Hitzinger, motorsport chief engineer and currently in charge of autonomous driving in the Group. He will work with a team of automotive and technology experts to - as a first step to develop a pioneering model for Audi 'quickly and unbureaucratically' according to Duesmann.

Also Read: Audi Commences Online Sales And Service Options For Customers In India

Audi

Audi Cars

A3

R8

A6

A4

Q7

A8

TT

Q5

A5

Q8

S5

RS7 Sportback

RS5 Coupe

The project team will be given a large degree of freedom and will work globally, from the high-tech hub of the INCampus in Ingolstadt to the west coast of the United States. Digital services will be provided by the Group's own unit. 'Artemis' will focus on new technologies for electric, highly automated driving with a specific model reference. Its first task is to create a highly efficient electric car that is scheduled to be on the road as early as 2024. The creative team will also develop an extensive ecosystem around the car, thus designing a new business model for the entire usage phase.

44cfv328

Alex Hitzinger will establish and manage 'Artemis' in Ingolstadt with use of the Group's resources and technologies 

Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG, Markus Duesmann, said, "With 75 planned electric models by 2029, the current electric initiative at the Volkswagen Group naturally ties up all our capacities. The obvious question was how we could implement additional high-tech benchmarks without jeopardizing the manageability of existing projects, and at the same time utilize new opportunities in the markets."

q68uhj74

Audi plans to launch 75 electric models by 2029 

0 Comments

Hitzinger started his automotive career as a development engineer at Toyota Motorsport. At Ford/Cosworth, he was the youngest chief development engineer in Formula 1. Under his leadership, the first Formula 1 engine with a speed range of up to 20,000 rpm was created in 2006. After three years at Apple in Silicon Valley, where he set up and managed product development for autonomous vehicles, Hitzinger returned to the Volkswagen Group in 2019 to develop autonomous driving and the ID. BUZZ at VW Commercial Vehicles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Audi A3 with Immediate Rivals

Audi A3
Audi
A3

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
19%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
32%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
21%
Return To Poll

Popular Audi Cars

Audi A3
Audi A3
₹ 33.1 - 36.69 Lakh *
Audi R8
Audi R8
₹ 2.72 Crore *
Audi A6
Audi A6
₹ 54.42 - 59.42 Lakh *
Audi A4
Audi A4
₹ 41.49 - 46.96 Lakh *
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
₹ 69.22 - 86.3 Lakh *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 65.43 Lakh *
Audi Q5
Audi Q5
₹ 50.21 - 56.21 Lakh *
Audi A5
Audi A5
₹ 55.4 - 69.24 Lakh *
Audi Q8
Audi Q8
₹ 1.33 Crore *
Audi S5
Audi S5
₹ 72.41 Lakh *
Audi RS7 Sportback
Audi RS7 Sportback
₹ 1.57 - 1.71 Crore *
Audi RS5 Coupe
Audi RS5 Coupe
₹ 1.11 Crore *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities