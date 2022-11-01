Auto Sales October 2022: Kia India Sells 23,323 Vehicles, Reports YoY Growth Of 43%

Kia India has released the monthly sales numbers for October 2022, during which the company sold 23,323 units. Compared to the 16,331 vehicles sold during the same month in 2021, the company reported a year-on-year growth of nearly 43 per cent. These include both domestic and export sales. Furthermore, in the January to October 2022 period, the company also crossed the 2 lakh units sales mark, which is well over the 181,583 units sold in 2021, with two months remaining in the calendar year.

Talking about the company’s sales performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “The demand that all Kia products have managed to generate in the Indian market, signifies exciting times for the brand. It tells us that our product strategy was right on point since the very beginning. We have already crossed the 2 lakh sales mark in CY 2022 and with two months still remaining, we are confident of ending the year on an unprecedented high.”

The Kia Seltos was the company's highest selling car in the month of October 2022.

Kia Seltos dominated the company’s October sales with 9,777 units, followed by the Kia Sonet and Kia Carens with 7,614 and 5,479 units sold respectively. Last month Kia also sold 301 units of the Carnival MPV, and 152 units of Kia EV6 were sold throughout the month and were made available for deliveries to customers. Kia India continued to maintain its position among the top 5 car manufacturers in the country.

Commenting on the strong sales momentum Brar said, “With consistent strong sales for successive months throughout the year, Kia India has truly established itself as a force to reckon with in the Indian automobile industry. 35 per cent y-o-y YTD growth over 2021 shows the growing affinity of Indian consumers for the Kia brand. A strong market response to EV6 shows the strength of the brand Kia in the premium & luxury space as well.”

Kia India recently also crossed the 1.5 lakh unit exports from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, the carmaker exports the Seltos, Sonet and Carens to 95 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and Asia Pacific.