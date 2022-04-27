BMW Brand Delivers Record 2.21 Million Vehicles In 2021

The BMW brand delivered an all-time high of 2.21 million vehicles in 2021, up 9.1% from the previous year, the company said on Wednesday, and more than doubled its sales of fully-electric vehicles globally.

The BMW Group delivered 2.52 million vehicles, an 8.4% increase from last year.

Nearly a quarter of BMW and MINI vehicles sold in Europe (23%) were either hybrid or fully-electric cars, the carmaker said, falling to 13% on a global level.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)