BSA Gold Star 650 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Images

The Gold Star 650 is a modern classic which is already on sale in select international markets
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on August 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

    BSA Motorcycles is all set to enter the Indian market today with the launch of the BSA Gold Star 650. This motorcycle is a modern classic which is already on sale in select international markets. The brand was acquired by Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL), a subsidiary of India’s Mahindra Group. CLPL has formed another joint venture for the BSA Motorcycle brand. The Gold Star 650 is expected to be priced at Rs 2.70 lakh upon launch.

     

    Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Launch Tomorrow

    BSA Gold Star 650

    Visually, the motorcycle retains many design elements from the original model. These include the teardrop-shaped fuel tank with chromed sides, a circular headlamp, twin-pod meters, a wide-single-piece handlebar, a one-piece flat and wide saddle, and spoked wheels, all following a retro classic styling. 

     

    Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 India Launch Confirmed For August 15

    BSA Gold Star 650 m1

    In terms of cycle parts, the new Gold Star 650 uses a cradle frame featuring a telescopic fork set-up at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking is handled by discs at both ends (320 mm front and 255 mm rear) with dual-channel ABS. On the powertrain front, the Gold Star will be powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.


     

    BSA is all set to launch the Gold Star 650 today in India.

    BSA Gold Star 1

     

