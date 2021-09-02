Car Sales August 2021: Honda Cars India Records 49 Per Cent Domestic Growth

Honda Cars India recorded a growth of 49 per cent in the domestic selling 11,177 units in August 2021 as compared to 7,509 units in the corresponding month last year. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the company registered a growth of 85 per cent as compared to 6,055 units sold in July 2021, witnessing good demand for the newly launched Honda Amaze facelift and 2020 Honda City. The Honda Amaze was launched in India just last month.

The Honda City has been a strong performer for the Japanese carmaker.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "Positive sales momentum and overall strong demand helped us to achieve good volumes with onset of festive season. The celebratory fervour which began with Onam in Southern India will extend to rest of the markets as we move towards the peak of festivities. Our best seller Amaze, which we launched in its new avatar last month, drove commendable sales volume with 6,591 units and reinforced its position as the most preferred family sedan in India. While we are quite optimistic on demand side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply side issues affecting the industry and any future COVID related disruptions."

Honda Cars exported a total number of 2,262 units in August 2021 as compared to 450 units in the same month last year, witnessing a growth of 402 per cent. The Honda City and Amaze facelift continued to the strongest volume garners for the Japanese carmaker in India, followed by the Honda Jazz.