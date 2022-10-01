Car Sales September 2022: Volkswagen India Records 60 Per Cent Sales Growth

  • Home
The record sales growth is primarily attributed to the sales performance on new launches like the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV.
01-Oct-22 08:24 PM IST
Highlights
  • Volkswagen India sold 4,103 units in September 2022.
  • The Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun were the major growth drivers.
  • Volkswagen has delivered around 7000 units of the Virtus so far.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India registered a growth of 60 per cent in September 2022 selling 4,103 units as compared to 2,563 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The record sales growth is primarily attributed to the sales performance on new launches like the Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV. Volkswagen India has already delivered close to 7000 units of the Virtus since its launch in our market. The company has also started exporting the made-in-India Virtus sedan from our market to other global markets.

Speaking about the sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Volkswagen has always been a brand of strong commitment and consistent performance. The testament of the same is the impressive sales performance owing to the youngest product portfolio comprising of the Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. Amidst the supply chain challenges in the industry, the Brand has still maintained its product offerings and continues to deliver the best . We thank our customers for their trust in the brand. We are confident that with our 360-degree efforts, we will make 2022 a highly successful year for Volkswagen in India."

Volkswagen has expanded its network to 152 sales touch points and 120 service facilities across 114 cities that covers more than 80 per cent of India's market. It also launched several initiatives under the Sarvottam 2.0 program.

Volkswagen Cars

