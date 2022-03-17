carandbike Awards 2022: Premium Sedan Of The Year - BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has bagged the 2022 carandbike Premium Sedan of the Year award. It is the long wheelbase version of the existing 3 Series sedan and India was the first right hand drive market anywhere in the world to get the car. The focus here is on the extra space inside the cabin, specifically for people in the rear seat, and it replaced the 3GT in BMW India's line-up. The 3 Series Gran Limousine had to compete with the Volvo S60 with this title.

BMW's 3-series GL replaces the 3GT, and is the long wheelbase version of the regular 3-series.

The BMW 3 Series GL has a 110 mm longer wheelbase compared to the space between the wheels of standard car and it will be sold alongside the standard wheelbase model. The wheelbase of the car is 2,961 mm, while the overall length is 4,819 mm which is also up by 110 mm At 1,827 mm it is exactly as wide as the regular sedan but a height of 1,463 mm makes it is 28 mm taller.

The longer wheelbase translates to additional space in the car's cabin.

Under the hood, you get 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines that churn out 254 bhp and 187 bhp respectively. Both engines also put out 400 Nm of peak torque and are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car is offered in two variants - Luxury Line and M Sport, and it priced between Rs. 53 lakh and Rs. 55.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).