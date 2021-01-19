New Cars and Bikes in India
search

China's Geely Teams Up With Tencent On Smart Car Tech

In the latest such partnership in the fast-evolving sector, the companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Geely said this month it would launch a smart electric vehicle (EV) company with Baidu Inc expand View Photos
Geely said this month it would launch a smart electric vehicle (EV) company with Baidu Inc
Tech News

China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which owns Volvo Cars and holds 9.7% of Daimler, said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Tencent Holdings Ltd to develop smart vehicle cockpit and autonomous driving.

In the latest such partnership in the fast-evolving sector, the companies will jointly develop smart car cockpits to have more mobile and mobility service applications, and explore testing of autonomous driving, Geely said in a statement.

The deal with Tencent, which has investments in EV makers including Tesla and Nio, is developing smart car technologies, is the third recent partnership by Hangzhou-based Geely with companies involved in the tech sector.

0 Comments

Geely said this month it would launch a smart electric vehicle (EV) company with Baidu Inc and later that it would form a separate venture with Foxconn to provide contract manufacturing for automakers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
Petrol Prices Hit New All-Time High Of Rs. 85.20/Litre In Delhi
Petrol Prices Hit New All-Time High Of Rs. 85.20/Litre In Delhi
Bajaj Dominar Range Gets First Price Hike For 2021
Bajaj Dominar Range Gets First Price Hike For 2021
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
2021 Skoda Superb Sedan: All You Need To Know
2021 Skoda Superb Sedan: All You Need To Know
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities