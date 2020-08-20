New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Coronavirus Pandemic: Toyota Provides 25,000 Health And Hygiene Kits Through Its Employees

Through employee volunteered CSR initiative, Sanjeevini, Toyota distributed health and hygiene kits to 5,000 employees, and each of them distribute the kits to five families in their neighbourhoods.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has carried out several initiatives to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic

Highlights

  • Toyota has helped provide health and hygiene kits to 25,000 families
  • The kit distribution was done through employee volunteered CSR initiative
  • The kits include sanitiser bottle, 3-ply face masks and hand-wash soap

In a new initiative to fight the COVID-19, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced providing health and hygiene kits to 25,000 families. Through employee volunteered CSR initiative, Sanjeevini, the company distributed health and hygiene kits to 5,000 employees, each of whom took it upon themselves to distribute the kits to five families in their neighbourhoods. The task was carried out both, in Bangalore urban and the nearby rural areas, helping 25,000 families stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The kits comprised sanitizer bottle, three-ply facemasks and hand-wash soap.

Talking about the initiative, Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance, TKM, said, "Since the onset of the pandemic, TKM has been proactively responding to the crisis according to the needs of the community as well as by supporting the Government efforts. The distribution of the health and hygiene kits carried out over the last one month is another such program aimed at empowering the community we live in. The idea for distribution of the kits stemmed from the view of safeguarding not just our employees but also the other families residing in their neighbourhoods."

tf8v7cn

Toyota employees distributing the health and hygiene kits to the needy in their neighbourhood

So far, Toyota has contributed ₹ 2 Crore to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund and has handed over of 3,000 Hazmat suits to the Government Health Volunteers in the state. Additionally, the company has also provided 3,500 essential kits to daily wage workers, benefitting over 15,000 people. The company has also deployed 14 buses to support the health department in the state in addition to the distribution of sanitisers and masks to the state police and is supporting its supplier partner, Stump Schuele and Somappa Springs to produce over 17,000 units per day.

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Annnounces COVID-19 Relief Measures For Healthcare Workers

0 Comments

Toyota has given Mobile Medical Unit to the Indian Institute of Science to help scale up COVID-19 testing in the state. It has also provided 45 thermal scanners, 45,000 hand sanitizers, 100 beddings, consumables for 100 patients, medical equipment, 70,000 3-ply masks and 7,500 N95 masks to the Health Department, Government of Karnataka and Bangalore police personnel. Also, it has provided over 10 fumigation equipment to Victoria Hospital through Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and another 10 to the Town Municipal Corporation of Bidadi.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Exclusive: MG Gloster To Come With 64 Ambient Lighting Feature Exclusive: MG Gloster To Come With 64 Ambient Lighting Feature
Coronavirus Pandemic: Toyota Provides 25,000 Health And Hygiene Kits Through Its Employees Coronavirus Pandemic: Toyota Provides 25,000 Health And Hygiene Kits Through Its Employees
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Pre-Bookings Begin In India Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Pre-Bookings Begin In India
2021 Porsche Panamera Teased Ahead Of Global Debut 2021 Porsche Panamera Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
EV Ride-Sharing Platform, BluSmart, Expands Its Services In Delhi EV Ride-Sharing Platform, BluSmart, Expands Its Services In Delhi
Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Will Achieve Full Self-Driving Capabilities Thanks To The Dojo Supercomputer Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Will Achieve Full Self-Driving Capabilities Thanks To The Dojo Supercomputer
Google Maps To Become More Accurate And Visually Appealing With New Update Google Maps To Become More Accurate And Visually Appealing With New Update
Auto Component Sector Records A Revenue Decline Of 11.7 Per Cent in FY2020 Auto Component Sector Records A Revenue Decline Of 11.7 Per Cent in FY2020
GM Bets On Electric Cadillacs And Micro-Vans To Reverse China Slide GM Bets On Electric Cadillacs And Micro-Vans To Reverse China Slide
BS6 Honda X-Blade Gets A Marginal Price Hike Of Rs. 576 BS6 Honda X-Blade Gets A Marginal Price Hike Of Rs. 576
Triumph Tiger 900 Recalled In USA Over Faulty Reflex Reflectors Triumph Tiger 900 Recalled In USA Over Faulty Reflex Reflectors
Upcoming 2020 KTM 250 Adventure Spotted With A Halogen Headlight Upcoming 2020 KTM 250 Adventure Spotted With A Halogen Headlight
BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 42.50 Lakh BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 42.50 Lakh
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Photos From Our Car Reviews World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Photos From Our Car Reviews
World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs World Photography Day 2020: Top 10 Bike Photographs

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Toyota models

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 28.66 - 36.88 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.47 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 83.5 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 39.02 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 45.09 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal
2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In Nepal
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
Harley-Davidson Bronx Streetfighter Removed From Website
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities