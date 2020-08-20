Coronavirus Pandemic: Toyota Provides 25,000 Health And Hygiene Kits Through Its Employees

In a new initiative to fight the COVID-19, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced providing health and hygiene kits to 25,000 families. Through employee volunteered CSR initiative, Sanjeevini, the company distributed health and hygiene kits to 5,000 employees, each of whom took it upon themselves to distribute the kits to five families in their neighbourhoods. The task was carried out both, in Bangalore urban and the nearby rural areas, helping 25,000 families stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The kits comprised sanitizer bottle, three-ply facemasks and hand-wash soap.

Talking about the initiative, Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Public Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance, TKM, said, "Since the onset of the pandemic, TKM has been proactively responding to the crisis according to the needs of the community as well as by supporting the Government efforts. The distribution of the health and hygiene kits carried out over the last one month is another such program aimed at empowering the community we live in. The idea for distribution of the kits stemmed from the view of safeguarding not just our employees but also the other families residing in their neighbourhoods."

Toyota employees distributing the health and hygiene kits to the needy in their neighbourhood

So far, Toyota has contributed ₹ 2 Crore to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund and has handed over of 3,000 Hazmat suits to the Government Health Volunteers in the state. Additionally, the company has also provided 3,500 essential kits to daily wage workers, benefitting over 15,000 people. The company has also deployed 14 buses to support the health department in the state in addition to the distribution of sanitisers and masks to the state police and is supporting its supplier partner, Stump Schuele and Somappa Springs to produce over 17,000 units per day.

Toyota has given Mobile Medical Unit to the Indian Institute of Science to help scale up COVID-19 testing in the state. It has also provided 45 thermal scanners, 45,000 hand sanitizers, 100 beddings, consumables for 100 patients, medical equipment, 70,000 3-ply masks and 7,500 N95 masks to the Health Department, Government of Karnataka and Bangalore police personnel. Also, it has provided over 10 fumigation equipment to Victoria Hospital through Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and another 10 to the Town Municipal Corporation of Bidadi.

