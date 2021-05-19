COVID-19: Ashok Leyland Provides 24x7 Support For Customers

Ashok Leyland is providing round the clock service support to customers amidst the second wave of COVID -19 and in a bid to do that it is extending emergency support to vehicles transporting essential services including those transporting oxygen across the country through their 24/7 helpline. It is also providing 24x7 services to Delhi Transport Corporation and as a part of the Service Mandi initiative through over 20,000 touch-points. It has formed a task force, for uninterrupted transportation of oxygen and medical supplies across India.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland To Scale Down Operations At Plants This Month Due To COVID-19 Surge

The company is also providing contactless deliveries of spare parts.

Commenting on the initiatives and measures being undertaken, Sivanesan, President and Head of Quality, Service, and Parts, Ashok Leyland, said, "We understand that our customers and drivers are doing what it takes to ensure that essential commodities and medical supplies reach the people while as many as possible stay at home. We are working with all stakeholders while maintaining COVID appropriate behavior, and through these comprehensive measures, we surely will rise through this pandemic together."

Also Read: Ashok Leyland To Provide 24x7 Support To All Commercial Vehicles Carrying Oxygen, Essential Items

Ashok Leyland care offers support to around 1.20 lakh customers across the country.

The company is also providing contactless deliveries of spare parts with the help of the Leykart Digital App along with extension on free services for customer vehicles in the warranty period. Ashok Leyland workshops are being operated with due protocols across the country, in consultation with local authorities to provide service to operational vehicles during the lockdown. Ashok Leyland care offers support to around 1.20 lakh customers across the country. The service mandi has one lakh customers registered in the platform with six lakh vehicles already being serviced by the team. The platform also has 24/7 breakdown assistance call centre with support in 10 regional languages.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.