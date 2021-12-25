Dutch Digital Mapmaker TomTom Says It Will Extend Volkswagen Partnership
Under the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, TomTom's technology will be integrated into Volkswagen cars' user interface.
TomTom NV, the Dutch digital mapmaking company, said on Tuesday it would extend a supply partnership with Volkswagen, integrating its mapping and navigation technology into Volkwagen's cars, including electric vehicles.
"This multi-year deal between TomTom and the Volkswagen Group covers all markets globally excluding China and is the continuation of a successful and long cooperation," TomTom said.
TomTom shares closed at 8.265 euros on Monday.
