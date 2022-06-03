Elon Musk Says Tesla AI Day Pushed To September 30, 2022

  • Home
Electric vehicle major Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla's AI Day has now been pushed to Sept. 30.
03-Jun-22 10:55 AM IST
"Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," he wrote https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1532525711763841043?s=20&t=kI52gTnDYrsrQ9bA3R71AA on Twitter, almost two weeks after he announced the date of Aug. 19.

Optimus is a humanoid robot that Tesla is working on priority. Musk has previously said that it could be launched next year.

"Optimus could eventually address global shortages of labor, and in the short term might be able to carry items around a factory," Musk had said in January.

This is Tesla's second AI (artifical intelligence) Day, the first happened on Aug. 19, 2021.

Musk, in one of his tweets in May, also said that the purpose of the AI day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

