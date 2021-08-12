Force Motors Records 6486 Units In April-July Period

Force Motors Limited registered a sales growth of 172 per cent in the domestic market and 243 per cent in exports during April - July 2021 period. The company sold 6,486 units in the same period as compared to 2,311 units sold in the first four months of the previous year, including both domestic and exports. EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 stood at Rs. 51 crore as against Rs. 44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, indicating a growth of 214 per cent.

Force Motors' Ambulances have been a strong volume generator.

Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said, "The pandemic severely impacted our key segments like tour and travel, staff transport and school bus which have still not revived. We salvaged the situation by quickly responding to the urgent need of strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the country. Despite restrictions imposed by the lockdown, we ramped up our ambulance production capacity five-fold and executed multiple triple-digit requirements from order to delivery in less than a week. We also initiated actions to acquire a broader consumer base and increase our reach through various digital platforms. These efforts made in the previous quarters have yielded positive results".

The company said that it continued to consolidate its leadership position in the Large Vans segment. It witnessed growth on the back of bulk purchases of its Ambulance range made by various state governments, hospitals and service providers to enhance the healthcare infrastructure. The All-new Trax Ambulance was well received and is establishing itself as the patient transport ambulance.