Fuel Prices Hiked Again Across India; Petrol Breaches Rs. 100/Litre Mark In Patna And Thiruvananthapuram

After a brief pause of one day, fuel rates have been increased again across the country. With the latest revision, petrol and diesel have become dearer by 35 paise each, touching new all-time highs in Delhi. According to details listed on the oil retailer's website, petrol breached 98 a litre mark in Delhi, currently standing at Rs. 98.11 a litre, while diesel retails at Rs. 88.65 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol has touched new all-time highs as it surpassed Rs. 104 a litre mark, retailing at Rs. 104.22 a litre. Diesel has surpassed Rs. 96 a litre mark in Mumbai, customers will now have to Rs. 96.16 a litre.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Mangalore Becomes Newest City To Cross ₹ 100/Litre Mark​

Mangalore recently became the newest city to cross Rs. 100 litre per mark. Now, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram joined the list of cities where petrol rates are above Rs. 100 per litre. Customers in Patna will have to pay Rs. 100.14 a litre for petrol, while diesel costs Rs. 93.99 a litre. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, petrol and diesel have reached Rs. 100.09 a litre and Rs. 95.19 a litre, respectively. Fuel prices differ from state to state, which depends on the value-added tax (VAT) levied by the state government.

Fuel rates are the most expensive in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar where petrol currently stands at Rs. 109.30 per litre, while diesel retails at Rs. 101.85 a litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across six major metros on June 26, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 98.11 Rs. 88.65 Mumbai Rs. 104.22 Rs. 96.16 Chennai Rs. 99.19 Rs. 93.23 Kolkata Rs. 97.97 Rs. 91.50 Bengaluru Rs. 101.39 Rs. 93.99 Hyderabad Rs. 101.96 Rs. 96.63

Other metro cities also witnessed a similar hike in fuel rates. In Chennai, petrol prices have reached Rs. 99.19 per litre after a 31 paise hike, while diesel rates went up by 34 paise, at Rs. 93.23 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad now stand at Rs. 101.39 and Rs. 96.63, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol prices reached Rs. 97.97 per litre with a 34 paise hike, while diesel is priced at Rs. 91.50 per litre after a 35 paise hike. In Bengaluru, petrol prices went up by 36 paise to 101.39 per litre, while diesel touched Rs. 93.99 per litre after a 38 paise hike.

Fuel prices differ from state to state, which depends on the value-added tax (VAT) levied by the state government.

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Diesel Breaches ₹ 88/Litre Mark In Delhi

Fuel rates are the most expensive in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar where petrol currently stands at Rs. 109.30 per litre, while diesel retails at Rs. 101.85 a litre. In the Rewa and Anuppur districts of Madhya Pradesh, petrol costs Rs. 108.56 a litre and Rs. 108.93 a litre, respectively. Diesel, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 99.43 a litre and Rs. 99.76 a litre, respectively. Customers in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra will have to pay Rs. 106.55 a litre and Rs. 96.92 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.