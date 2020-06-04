New Cars and Bikes in India

Government Issues Advisory On Self Drive Car And Bike Rentals

It has been clarified that a valid driving license is enough to drive a licensed motor renting cab across the country.

International driving permits are also valid to drive self drive rented cabs.

Highlights

  • Copy of license for renting cab or motorcycle needs to be carried
  • Rented bikes will soon be allowed to cross state borders
  • Companies like Zoomcar, Revv and Myles offer self-drive car rentals

The self-drive car and bike rental Industry is growing fast in the country specially in places which see a lot of tourist arrivals. However for several years now drivers of these rented vehicles were facing problems as in many places local traffic authorities would insist on seeing a commercial badge of the driver which wasn't there. Now in a relief to such users of self-drive rented cars and bikes, the Union Government has clarified that a valid passenger vehicle driving license will suffice when it comes to driving such vehicles.

delhi traffic checking afp

User of a self-drive rented cab will not be insisted for any badge.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued advisory based on the issues received from certain stakeholders in implementing self drive cab rental schemes. It says, " The person driving the Commercial Vehicle carrying the valid driving license /IDP and a copy of license for renting motor cab (Form 3/4) or for the motor cycle (Form 2) of respective scheme should not be insisted for any badge." It has also been stated that two-wheelers with license under 'Rent-a-Motorcycle Scheme" be allowed to drive across the States on payment of relevant taxes.

Also read: Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles

These vehicles are used as compared to taxi services by tourists, corporate officials, business travellers and families on holiday across the country. India has many companies that offer self-drive car rentals like Zoomcar, Revv and Myles. The bike rental industry is also picking up in many places and this new advisory issued by the Government will certainly clear many apprehensions people had with respect to hiring self drive four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 59,600 - 63,110 *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 58,000 *
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 90,003 - 1.01 Lakh *
Hero Super Splendor
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.4 Lakh *
Honda Activa 5G
