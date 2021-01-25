New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda, Cruise and GM Take Next Steps Toward Autonomous Vehicle Mobility Service Business in Japan

Honda Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd., established in February 2020, will be the operator of such MaaS business in Japan.

Honda announced that it will collaborate with Cruise and General Motors on self-driving vehicles for its autonomous vehicle mobility service (MaaS) business in Japan, based on the development and commercial agreements signed in October 2018.

Cruise will be sending the first of its self-driving test vehicles to Japan and start development for testing this year. Honda aims to launch its MaaS business using the Cruise Origin, a vehicle the three companies are jointly developing exclusively for autonomous vehicle mobility service businesses. Honda Mobility Solutions Co., Ltd., established in February 2020, will be the operator of such MaaS business in Japan.

Takahiro Hachigo, President & Representative Director, Honda Motor Co, Ltd said, "This collaboration with Cruise will enable the creation of new value for mobility and people's daily lives, which we strive for under Honda's 2030 Vision of serving people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life's potential. Through active collaboration with partners who share the same interests and aspirations, Honda will continue to accelerate the realization of our autonomous vehicle MaaS business in Japan."

