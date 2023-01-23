Hyundai Aura Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 6.30 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the Aura facelift in India with prices starting from Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in five variants – E, S SX, SX+ and SX(O) – the Aura receives styling updates along with some feature enhancements. Like the recently launched Grand i10 Nios, the updated Aura too is available with petrol and CNG engine options with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol dropped from the line-up.

Variant E S SX SX+ SX(O) 1.2 Petrol MT Rs 6.30 Lakh Rs 7.15 Lakh Rs 7.92 Lakh --- Rs 8.58 Lakh 1.2 Petrol AMT --- --- --- Rs 8.73 Lakh --- 1.2 Petrol+CNG MT --- Rs 8.10 Lakh Rs 8.87 Lakh --- ---

In terms of styling, the Aura gets an updated front fascia with a slim grille sitting between the headlamps. The redesigned bumper features a prominent air-dam along with redesigned inverted L-shaped DRLs. The remainder of the design is left unchanged.

The cabin too gets some updates including revised fabrics, a new analogue instrument cluster and some new features such as fast charging USB C ports and footwell lighting. Safety kit too has taken a step up with four airbags (front and side) offered as standard with the top variant packing in six airbags, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring, stability control and hill start assist.

Moving to the engine line-up, the Aura too drops the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with only the 1.2-litre petrol and CNG units carried forward. The petrol powerplant develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The 1.2 CNG mill meanwhile puts out a lower 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm when burning CNG.

The updated Aura goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

All prices ex-showroom and introductory