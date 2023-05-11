  • Home
Jeep India Commences Summer Service Camp For Customers

As part of the initiative, the company is offering a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check and up to 50 per cent off on select accessories.
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
11-May-23 02:32 PM IST
Jeep Compass .jpg
  • Customers can benefit from up to 50 per cent off on select accessories and a flat 10 per cent discount on select parts
  • Jeep India is also offering a 30 per cent discount on AC disinfection treatment and a 15% discount on car care treatments
  • Also, Fiat has introduced a special service promotion offer of Rs 3750 for petrol and Rs 4099 for diesel vehicles

Jeep India has recently announced the launch of its Summer Camp, a month-long event aimed at providing existing customers with a range of benefits, discounts, and offers on their purchases of services and spare parts. This initiative has been introduced just in time to prepare Jeep car owners for their summer road trips with their families and friends. The summer camp is an opportunity for customers, who want to ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition for their summer journeys. 

 

Also Read: Stellantis Appoints Aditya Jairaj As New Deputy MD & Head of Jeep’s India Operations

 

Jeep India is offering a 15% discount on car care treatments during the summer camp period

 

The Summer Camp offers an array of exciting deals and discounts for customers to choose from, including a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check for those who book a service appointment at their nearest Jeep dealership. Additionally, customers can benefit from up to 50 per cent off on select accessories and a flat 10 per cent discount on select parts. Jeep India is also offering a 30 per cent discount on AC disinfection treatments and a 15 per cent discount on car care treatments during the summer camp period.

 

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2023: Jeep Grand Cherokee Bags Luxury SUV Of The Year

 

In addition to these deals, Fiat has introduced a special service promotion offer of Rs 3750 for petrol and Rs 4099 for diesel vehicles. The offer is designed to provide customers with a comprehensive service package that includes a host of benefits and advantages.

Customers can visit any of the authorised Jeep dealerships to avail of these offers

 

Jeep India's Summer Camp enables customers to explore and learn more about the exciting offers and deals available. Customers can visit any of the nearest authorised Jeep dealerships located throughout India to take advantage of these offers.

Trending Now