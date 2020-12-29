New-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again

Mahindra is testing the 2021 XUV500 quite extensively and a plethora of spy images have surfaced online of late, as we are nearing its launch. The new Mahindra XUV300 is also undergoing winter testing now and the test mule is being spotted in Manali more often. The latest image again comes from Manali where the test mule was spotted in a traffic jam on the highway. The SUV is being tested in the Mandi - Manali region of Himachal Pradesh that has been witnessing sub-zero temperatures, dropping to as low as -2.1 degree Celsius and the entire stretch is covered with snow.

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 has been spied in Coimbatore as well.

As we said previously, there is a good chance that Mahindra might be testing the AWD variant of the next-generation XUV500 and this could be the same test mule. In fact, different test mules of the new Mahindra XUV500 have been doing rounds in different parts of India. A new set of spy images have also come from Coimbatore where the XUV300 was spotted with and this particular test mule was equipped with a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. A video that had surfaced on Youtube last week also gave a good view of the interiors of the new Mahindra XUV500. The new model will be finished in new dual-tone black and beige upholstery and will be equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and what appears to a couple of USB charging ports. The third row will get 50:50 split seats that can be fully folded to create a flat luggage space, and also have 3-point seat belts. The SUV also comes with a new centre console that sport large cup holders, a rotary dial, which appears to be for the infotainment system.

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with optional faux leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and rear AC vents

In terms of looks, the most prominent update visible in this camouflaged test mule is the new grille, and those sleeker LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, while the overall silhouette of the SUV has changed and it appears a bit longer now. Additionally, the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 SUV is also expected to come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Mahindra has also said that it aims to get 5-star safety rating for the new-gen XUV500 and Scorpio, so we expect to see a host of standard safety features as well.

Mahindra has been testing the XUV500 in Manali for a while now.

The Mahindra XUV500 is expected to come with a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that we already saw in the new Thar. We also expect Mahindra to offer automatic gearbox options with both powertrains.

