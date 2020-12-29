New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again

language dropdown

The SUV is being tested in the Mandi - Manali region of Himachal Pradesh that has been witnessing sub-zero temperatures, dropping to as low as -2.1 degree Celsius and the entire stretch is covered with snow.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new Mahindra XUV500 was spotted testing in Manali even last week. expand View Photos
The new Mahindra XUV500 was spotted testing in Manali even last week.

Highlights

  • The new Mahindra XUV500 was spotted testing in Manali even last week.
  • The upcoming model is undergoing winter testing.
  • Temperatures in Manali have dropped to as low as minus 2.1 degree Celsius

Mahindra is testing the 2021 XUV500 quite extensively and a plethora of spy images have surfaced online of late, as we are nearing its launch. The new Mahindra XUV300 is also undergoing winter testing now and the test mule is being spotted in Manali more often. The latest image again comes from Manali where the test mule was spotted in a traffic jam on the highway. The SUV is being tested in the Mandi - Manali region of Himachal Pradesh that has been witnessing sub-zero temperatures, dropping to as low as -2.1 degree Celsius and the entire stretch is covered with snow.

Also Read: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali

cibrb9c

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 has been spied in Coimbatore as well.

As we said previously, there is a good chance that Mahindra might be testing the AWD variant of the next-generation XUV500 and this could be the same test mule. In fact, different test mules of the new Mahindra XUV500 have been doing rounds in different parts of India. A new set of spy images have also come from Coimbatore where the XUV300 was spotted with and this particular test mule was equipped with a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels. A video that had surfaced on Youtube last week also gave a good view of the interiors of the new Mahindra XUV500. The new model will be finished in new dual-tone black and beige upholstery and will be equipped with features like a panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, and what appears to a couple of USB charging ports. The third row will get 50:50 split seats that can be fully folded to create a flat luggage space, and also have 3-point seat belts. The SUV also comes with a new centre console that sport large cup holders, a rotary dial, which appears to be for the infotainment system.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Cabin Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos

Newsbeep
jp8060f8

The new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with optional faux leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and rear AC vents

In terms of looks, the most prominent update visible in this camouflaged test mule is the new grille, and those sleeker LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, while the overall silhouette of the SUV has changed and it appears a bit longer now. Additionally, the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 SUV is also expected to come with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Mahindra has also said that it aims to get 5-star safety rating for the new-gen XUV500 and Scorpio, so we expect to see a host of standard safety features as well.

Also Read: Mahindra SUVs Set To Become Expensive From January 1, 2021

gp35s4c8

Mahindra has been testing the XUV500 in Manali for a while now.

The Mahindra XUV500 is expected to come with a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine along with Mahindra's new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that we already saw in the new Thar. We also expect Mahindra to offer automatic gearbox options with both powertrains.

0 Comments

Image Source: 4x4 India / Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
Production-Spec Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Spotted Testing
Production-Spec Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Spotted Testing
Ducati Museum Virtual Tour Announced
Ducati Museum Virtual Tour Announced
New-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again
New-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again
Kia Sonet’s Connected Car Technology Hits The Right Spot
Kia Sonet’s Connected Car Technology Hits The Right Spot
How Much Data Does Your Connected Car Harvest? 
How Much Data Does Your Connected Car Harvest? 
2021 Arai Quantic Helmet Undergoes ECE 22.06 Testing
2021 Arai Quantic Helmet Undergoes ECE 22.06 Testing
F1: Carlos Sainz Jr Says Ferrari Doesn't 'Devour' Its Drivers
F1: Carlos Sainz Jr Says Ferrari Doesn't 'Devour' Its Drivers
Honda Files Patents For Pre-Chamber Ignition System
Honda Files Patents For Pre-Chamber Ignition System
Aprilia eSR1 Electric Scooter Revealed
Aprilia eSR1 Electric Scooter Revealed
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Ford Says Tesla Cars Compromise On Quality 
Ford Says Tesla Cars Compromise On Quality 
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
eBikeGo To Conduct Training Program For Mechanics For Electric Vehicles
eBikeGo To Conduct Training Program For Mechanics For Electric Vehicles
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra XUV500

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 13.58 - 19.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
28,1909% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
13.6 - 16 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
04:14
Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Apr-18 01:47 PM IST
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
21:52
Tata Hexa vs Mahindra XUV500, Monsoon Tips For Cars and Bikes, Audi Q3 Facelift and Ask SVP
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 22-Jun-17 08:30 PM IST
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
21:51
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review, Add Bluetooth to Audio System, ASK SVP & Daimler's India Plan
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 28-May-15 08:30 PM IST
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Headlamp
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Front Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Alloy Wheels
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Engine
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Runing Shot
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Side View
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Sportz Edition
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Hill Control Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Front Frill View
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Wiper Headlamp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Scuff Plate Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Chrome Lining Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Drl Light
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Esp Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Fog Lamps Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Bonnet Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Rear Aplique Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img2 Zoom
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Roof Img Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Push Button Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 What New Img7 Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Fatc Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 6airbags Big 1
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features 8way Seat Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Blue Lighting Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Features Voice Messaging Big
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
Mahindra Xuv500 Dashboard Zoom
360 Ext Orange00
360 Ext Orange00
360 Ext Orange01
360 Ext Orange01
360 Ext Orange02
360 Ext Orange02
360 Ext Orange03
360 Ext Orange03
360 Ext Orange04
360 Ext Orange04
360 Ext Orange05
360 Ext Orange05
360 Ext Orange06
360 Ext Orange06
360 Ext Orange07
360 Ext Orange07
360 Ext Orange08
360 Ext Orange08
360 Ext Orange09
360 Ext Orange09
360 Ext Orange10
360 Ext Orange10
360 Ext Orange11
360 Ext Orange11
360 Ext Orange12
360 Ext Orange12
360 Ext Orange13
360 Ext Orange13
360 Ext Orange14
360 Ext Orange14
360 Ext Orange15
360 Ext Orange15
360 Ext Orange16
360 Ext Orange16
360 Ext Orange17
360 Ext Orange17
360 Ext Orange18
360 Ext Orange18
360 Ext Orange19
360 Ext Orange19
360 Ext Orange20
360 Ext Orange20
360 Ext Orange21
360 Ext Orange21
360 Ext Orange22
360 Ext Orange22
360 Ext Orange23
360 Ext Orange23
360 Ext Orange24
360 Ext Orange24
360 Ext Orange25
360 Ext Orange25
360 Ext Orange26
360 Ext Orange26
360 Ext Orange27
360 Ext Orange27
360 Ext Orange28
360 Ext Orange28
360 Ext Orange29
360 Ext Orange29
360 Ext Orange30
360 Ext Orange30
360 Ext Orange31
360 Ext Orange31
360 Ext Orange32
360 Ext Orange32
360 Ext Orange33
360 Ext Orange33
360 Ext Orange34
360 Ext Orange34
360 Ext Orange35
360 Ext Orange35
360 Ext Orange36
360 Ext Orange36
Mahindra Xuv500 1
Mahindra Xuv500 1
Mahindra Xuv500 2
Mahindra Xuv500 2
Mahindra Xuv500 3
Mahindra Xuv500 3
Mahindra Xuv500 4
Mahindra Xuv500 4
Mahindra Xuv500 5
Mahindra Xuv500 5
Mahindra Xuv500 6
Mahindra Xuv500 6
Mahindra Xuv500 7
Mahindra Xuv500 7
Gib 300x600
x
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities