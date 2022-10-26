Mandate To Show PUC Certificate To Refuel In Delhi Put On Hold; Government Launches ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Campaign

Earlier this month, the Delhi transport department had issued a notice announcing that vehicle owners in the nation’s capital will need to produce a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate to refuel at a petrol pump. The rule was supposed to come into action on October 25, 2022. However, recently Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, announced that the rule has been put on hold for now. Rai announced this information during a recent press conference, held in Delhi to announce the launch of the government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, from October 28, 2022.

Also Read: From October 25 You’ll Need A Valid PUC Certificate To Refuel In Delhi

Speaking at a press conference, Rai said that the decision to postpone the implementation of the new rule was taken based on recommendations on law and order given by the petrol dealers’ association. Gopal Rai said, “For now, the petrol dealers’ association has given recommendations on law and order… the law-and-order questions will be discussed with the Chief Minister and then a decision will be taken.”

28 October 2022 से 🚦'Red light on Gaadi off' Campaign की होगी शुरुआत



🔹100 चौराहों पर 2500 Civil Defence Volunteers की होगी तैनाती

🔹पर्यावरण मित्र, Eco Clubs, RWAs की लेंगे मदद



लाल बत्ती पर वाहनों को बंद करने से Pollution 15-20% तक कम हो सकता है: Survey



-@AapKaGopalRai pic.twitter.com/7VEGo477Zh — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 21, 2022

As for the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, it’s an attempt to get people to turn off their vehicle engines at traffic signals and in turn reduce vehicular emissions. The Delhi government ran the same campaign last year as well, and this time around it will last for a month, from October 28 to November 28, 2022.

Rai has said that during the month-long ‘red light on, gaadi off’ campaign, a total of 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed at 100 major road intersections in the city. Each intersection will have ten volunteers who will stand there with placards and banners, prompting people to turn off their engines at a red signal. “Many people don’t turn off their engines. They will be given flowers and asked to switch off their engines,” Rai said.

Also Read: How to Get A PUC Certificate Online

During the month-long ‘red light on, gaadi off’ campaign, a total of 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed at 100 major road intersections in the city.

The volunteers positioned at these intersections will work in two shifts - from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm. The list of such intersections in each district is being prepared. At ten big intersections with major traffic, 20 volunteers will be on duty. RWAs, market associations, NGOs and eco clubs from educational institutions will also be roped in to be a part of the campaign and spread awareness, Rai said.