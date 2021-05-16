carandbike logo
Mercedes-Benz Begins Production Of The EQS At Sindelfingen Plant

Mercedes-Benz has begun production of the EQS electric saloon at Factory 56 in the Sindelfingen plant.

Markus Schafer, Mercedes-Benz Cars Chief Operating Officer with other company official at Factory 56
Markus Schafer, Mercedes-Benz Cars Chief Operating Officer with other company official at Factory 56

Production of the EQS electric saloon has begun at Factory 56 in the Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant. The EQS is integrated into ongoing series production at the site as the first all-electric model. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class saloon, the long-wheelbase version and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class are already rolling off the production line at Factory 56.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT Unveiled​

od520ul

The EQS is integrated into ongoing series production at the site as the first all-electric model.

Numerous measures that enhance environmental protection and resource conservation characterise the factory: as just one example, photovoltaic systems on the roof of the hall cover yearly around 30 per cent of the electricity demand. Due to maximum flexibility, the assembly of different models and drive types on one line is possible.

The processes and equipment in the production hall of Factory 56 can therefore be precisely adapted to the requirements of the EQS electric model. This becomes clear, for example, in the "Fullflex Marriage", whereby the vehicle body is connected to the drive system. The marriage in Factory 56 consists of several modular stations.

Different powertrain variants can thus be connected to the respective vehicle bodies on the same line. Efficiency in production has also been significantly increased - which is partly due to the high level of digitalisation. EQS production and development follow a new concept: product development and production of Mercedes-Benz are becoming even more digital and smarter.

gp8vcmeg

Efficiency in production has been significantly increased which is partly due to the high level of digitalisation.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch​

0 Comments

The MO360 digital ecosystem forms the basis for production. The entire digitalisation strategy with its focus on people aims to provide the best possible support for the more than 1500 employees at Factory 56 in their daily work. Having the right qualifications plays an important role, especially when handling high-voltage technology. The employees in vehicle production therefore received intense training.

