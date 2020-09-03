Nissan Develops Techniques To Speed Up Production Of Carbon Fibre Parts

The new process will speed up the production of carbon fibre for auto components

Nissan Motor Company said on Thursday it has developed techniques that help speed up the production of automotive components made from carbon fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP).

The techniques can cut the lead time to develop such components by as much as half, and cycle time for molding by about 80 per cent, compared with conventional methods, the Japanese automaker said.

They involve accurately simulating the behaviour of resin injected into carbon fibre when shaping CFRP components, according to Nissan.

CFRP, a lightweight yet strong material, can be used to make cars safer and more fuel-efficient.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.