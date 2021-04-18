carandbike logo
search

Nissan To Focus On Fuel-Sipping Technology And Electrification In China

In January, Nissan said all its new vehicles in key markets, including China, would be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
The strategy comes as regulatory pressure in China grows on carmakers to slash emissions. expand View Photos
The strategy comes as regulatory pressure in China grows on carmakers to slash emissions.

Japan's financially challenged Nissan Motor Co is expected to show off a new "must-succeed" car and explain its green-car strategy for China at the Shanghai auto show which starts on Monday, two company officials told Reuters. The car Nissan plans to show off at the motor show is the significantly redesigned X-Trail sport-utility vehicle (SUV). A similar SUV called the Rogue hit the U.S. market last year. The new X-Trail will be available in China later this year.

Also Read: Nissan To Furlough 800 Workers At Its UK Plant As Chip Shortage Cuts Production​

The new car is powered by a fuel-sipping three-cylinder, petrol-powered turbo engine, which one of the sources said might face an uphill battle in gaining acceptance in China where similar technologies have proven unpopular.

The car is a "must succeed, a must win car for us," one of the two sources said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with reporters.

In addition to the X-Trail's China debut, Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta is expected to tell reporters in Shanghai virtually from Japan on Monday that Nissan's green car strategy is two-pronged: the company will focus on fuel efficiency-enhancing petrol-electric hybrid technology, as well as battery electric cars to make its lineup of vehicles in China greener.

l3p0st88

Nissan will focus on fuel efficiency-enhancing petrol-electric hybrid technology, as well as battery electric cars to make its lineup of vehicles in China greener.

In January, Nissan said all its new vehicles in key markets, including China, would be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The strategy comes as regulatory pressure in China grows on carmakers to slash emissions.

China is a key pillar of Nissan's turnaround strategy, which involves focusing on producing profitable cars for China, Japan and the United States, rather than chasing all-out global growth pursued by ousted boss Carlos Ghosn.

The company is scrambling to slash its production capacity and model line-up by a fifth and to cut fixed costs by 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion). Nissan aims to achieve a 5% operating profit margin and a sustainable global market share of 6% by the end of fiscal year 2023.

It wasn't immediately clear how much detail Nissan plans to share on its China strategy on Monday.

The two sources said Nissan nonetheless plans to start taking "pre-orders" in China for its upcoming electric Ariya SUV before the end of this year.

Nissan also plans to launch a hybrid "e-Power" version of the Sylphy compact car this year and an e-Power X-Trail as early as next year.

0 Comments

A company spokeswoman said Nissan plans to showcase in Shanghai the redesign X-Trail crossover, as well as the introduction of Nissan's e-power petrol-electric hybrid technology to China. She declined to comment otherwise.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Nissan Cars

  • Nissan Magnite Tail Light
    Nissan Magnite Tail Light
  • Nissan Magnite Frontview
    Nissan Magnite Frontview
  • Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
    Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
  • Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
  • Nissan Terrano Front View
    Nissan Terrano Front View
  • Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
  • Orange
    Orange
  • Red
    Red
  • Black
    Black
  • Front Grill
    Front Grill
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
  • Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
    Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
  • Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front View
    Nissan Evalia Front View
  • Nissan Gt R Front Profile
    Nissan Gt R Front Profile
  • Nissan Gt R Front View
    Nissan Gt R Front View
  • Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
    Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
  • Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
    Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
  • Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
    Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
  • Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
    Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Under Construction Texas Gigafactory In A Cybertruck
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
General Motors India Lays Off 1419 Workers At Its Talegaon Plant: Report
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
2022 Honda Civic Unveiled Globally
New Mercedes-Benz EQS Breaks Cover
New Mercedes-Benz EQS Breaks Cover
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities