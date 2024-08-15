Ola Electric Roadster Series Highlights: Features, Specification, Images
Published on August 15, 2024
Highlights
Ola Electric is all set to take the wraps off its e-motorcycles today, on August 15. Ola, which leads India's electric two-wheeler market by a distance, is expected to introduce at least two motorcycles, which will be positioned in the mass and premium segments. Nearly two weeks ago, the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, had posted a teaser where he was spotted riding the upcoming electric motorcycle. Ever since the brand has been gradually dropping pieces of the puzzle on its social media platforms.
The released teasers confirm that Ola's upcoming production motorcycle corresponds to the model previously depicted in leaked design patent filings a few months ago. Drawing inspiration from the roadster concept showcased by the company in 2023, the Ola Street Naked incorporates a more realistic and conventional design.
Its LED headlight – with a horizontal daytime running light on top – has a twin-pod element that Ola’s scooters are synonymous with.
The Ola motorcycle will ride on five-spoke alloy wheels and is expected to have a large tail light running the length of the bike's tail section.
The previous teaser also showcased the Ola motorcycle's front and rear disc brakes, as well as the telescopic fork, and monoshock suspension combo it employs.
One of the electric motorcycles is expected to be named the Roadster Pro.
Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal kicks off the event.
Ola Electric's Battery Cell Gigafactory – India's first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility is completed and has a 100 gWh annual capacity.
Ola Electric's cell factory will have a capacity of 20 gWh by 2026, and 100 gWh by 2030. Current utilisation is 1.5 gWh, says Bhavish Aggarwal.
The 4680 lithium-ion cell is named 'Bharat Cell' and claims to charge electric vehicles 50 per cent faster.
Bhavish Aggarwal showcases the Ola S1 with the 'Bharat Cell' 4680 lithium-ion battery pack and mentions all models from April 2025 will come equipped with made-in-India cells.
Ola's new MoveOS software promises new features and updates and will be unveiled later this year.
The company also showcased its Gen-3 platform which will be equipped with modern tech, more torque, and lighter along with offering safety features such as ADAS.
Here is a glimpse of Ola's roadmap – all built on the Gen-3 platform. The brand says to upgrade its current lineup and introduce new models on the new platform.
The generation-3 platform will also come with all the perks of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).
Ola confirms the Roadster series of motorcycles.
Here is your first look at Ola's first electric motorcycle under its Roadster series. This one is named Roadster Pro. It will be offered in two variants with prices starting at Rs 1.99 lakh for the 8 kWh and Rs 2.49 lakh for the 16 kWh. (all prices ex-showroom).
Here is the second model from the series, the Roadster. It claims to offer 248 km of range on a single charge. The top speed is claimed to be 126 kmph while the 0-40 kmph stint can be achieved in 2.2 seconds. The Roadster on the other hand is offered in three variants 3.5 kWh (Rs 1.05 lakh), 4.5 kWh ( Rs 1.20 lakh) and the top-spec 6 kWh (Rs 1.40 lakh). All prices ex-showroom, introductory.
The Third motorcycle to be unveiled today is the Roadster X. This one is claimed to offer 200 km of range and has a peak output of 15 bhp. The Roadster X is available in three variants: 2.5 kWh (Rs 75,000), 3 kWh (Rs 85,000) and the range-topping 4.5 kWh (Rs 1 lakh). All prices ex-showroom, introductory.
Deliveries for the Ola Roadster Pro will commence from Diwali next year while Ola will initially begin deliveries for the Roadster and Roadster X electric motorcycles from January 2025. Reservations for all three electric motorcycles are open now.
Ola Electric has also displayed its electric motorcycle roadmap which the brand will launch eventually.
Here is a quick recap of what Ola Electric has unveiled today.
1 - Made-in-India Bharat Cell
2 - Brand's Gen-3 platform along with MoveOS5 impending upgrade
3 - Three electric motorcycles unveiled: Roadster Pro, Roadster and Roadster X
Take a look at some of the specifications of all the electric motorcycles unveiled today, August 15, from Ola Electric.
Ola Roadster Pro
Ola Roadster
Ola Roadster X