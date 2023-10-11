Real Madrid Players To Now Drive Electrifed BMWs
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
11-Oct-23 01:50 PM IST
Highlights
- Carlo Ancelotti picked a custom colour for his i4
- Jude Bellingham opted for the BMW XM in carbon black
- Nacho picked the BMW i7
Real Madrid players and staff recently made a transition to electric and hybrid vehicles following an arrangement between the club and the German automaker BMW. In accordance with this sponsorship agreement, the entire Real Madrid playing squad and staff had the opportunity to select their preferred BMW model from a range that included the iX and the i4. They were also given the option to choose the colour of their vehicles.
Prominent figures within the club, including players like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and their manager Carlo Ancelotti, were pictured with their newly acquired electric cars. The choices made by the players varied, showcasing their individual preferences. Models like the BMW i4 M50, the new BMW i4 eDrive35, the first BMW XM, the BMW iX M60, and the BMW iX xDrive50 were among the popular selections.
Jude Bellingham, who has been making waves in the league, opted for the BMW XM in carbon black. Meanwhile, the BMW i4 garnered the most interest, being chosen by seven players and the Italian coach, Nacho, who was the sole member to go for the electric i7.
The team captain, Nacho, along with Modric, who opted for the iX M60, and Tchouameni, who received the i4 eDrive35, chose different models, reflecting their unique tastes. Other players, such as Vini Jr., Toni Kroos, and Rudiger, chose the iX xDrive50. Carlo Ancelotti picked a custom colour from the BMW Individual catalogue for the i4, a choice also made by Modric and Camavinga.
Moreover, the i7 sedan was exclusively assigned to Nacho and Florentino Perez. On the other hand, the XM garnered interest from most of the players including Courtois, Kepa, Carvajal, Ceballos, Guler, Joselu, and Rodrygo, in addition to Bellingham.
These BMW electric vehicles boast fifth-generation batteries, enabling them to cover 80 to 110 km in full electric mode on the WLTP cycle, depending on the model. This feature makes them suitable for the players' daily commutes, given that they have charging facilities both at their residences and at Real Madrid City.
