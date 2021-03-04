Renault India has rolled out special offers for select BS6 cars, including the Kwid hatchback, Triber subcompact MPV, and the Duster compact SUV. These special benefits of up to ₹ 1.05 lakh include cash discounts, exchange benefit and loyalty benefits. Apart from this, there's also a special offer for rural customers and a corporate discount. Buyers interested in purchasing a new Renault car can avail of these deals up till March 31, 2021. These offers may vary from dealer to dealer across the country. The carmaker is offering a financing scheme at a special rate of 5.99 per cent on the Kwid and Triber.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Review​

Renault is also offering a special rate of interest of 5.99% on the Kwid & the Triber

The Renault Kwid entry-level hatchback is listed on the official website with total benefits of up to ₹ 50,000. It comprises a cash discount of up to ₹ 20,000 along with an exchange bonus up to ₹ 20,000 and a loyalty bonus up to ₹ 10,000. There's also a corporate discount of up to ₹ 10,000 only for an approved list of corporate companies and PSUs. Additionally, a rural offer of ₹ 5 000 is applicable for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members only.

The Triber MPV gets benefits of up to ₹ 60,000, and this is inclusive of a cash discount of ₹ 30,000, an exchange benefit of ₹ 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to ₹ 10,000. The benefits vary as per the variants. Apart from this, customers can also get a corporate bonus of ₹ 10,000 or special offer of ₹ 5,000 for rural customers. The corporate offer is applicable to a Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs only.

Also Read: Renault India Commences Sale Of Kiger Subcompact SUV; Delivers More Than 1,100 Units On Day One​

Both versions of the Duster are applicable for special benefits this month. The 1.3-litre Turbo variant of the SUV is available with a total discount of up to ₹ 75,000 which includes a cash benefit of ₹ 30,000, exchange benefit of up to ₹ 30,000, and loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 15,000. The exchange benefit is offered only on RXS and RXZ variants. The carmaker is also providing a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000, which is applicable for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre petrol version is listed with a total discount of ₹ 45,000. It includes exchange benefits and loyalty benefits of ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.