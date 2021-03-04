carandbike logo
Renault Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 75,000 On Select BS6 Cars In March

Renault has announced lucrative benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 on cars including the Kwid, Duster and the Triber this month. These offers include cash discount, exchange bonus and loyalty benefit.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
Benefits on Renault cars are applicable on bookings and retails from 1st to 31st march, 2021 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Customers can get benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 on the Kwid
  • The Renault Duster gets maximum benefits of up to Rs. 75,000
  • The Renault Triber MPV gets benefits of up to Rs. 60,000

Renault India has rolled out special offers for select BS6 cars, including the Kwid hatchback, Triber subcompact MPV, and the Duster compact SUV. These special benefits of up to ₹ 1.05 lakh include cash discounts, exchange benefit and loyalty benefits. Apart from this, there's also a special offer for rural customers and a corporate discount. Buyers interested in purchasing a new Renault car can avail of these deals up till March 31, 2021. These offers may vary from dealer to dealer across the country. The carmaker is offering a financing scheme at a special rate of 5.99 per cent on the Kwid and Triber.

6uv7dtp

Renault is also offering a special rate of interest of 5.99% on the Kwid & the Triber

The Renault Kwid entry-level hatchback is listed on the official website with total benefits of up to ₹ 50,000. It comprises a cash discount of up to ₹ 20,000 along with an exchange bonus up to ₹ 20,000 and a loyalty bonus up to ₹ 10,000. There's also a corporate discount of up to ₹ 10,000 only for an approved list of corporate companies and PSUs. Additionally, a rural offer of ₹ 5 000 is applicable for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members only.

The Triber MPV gets benefits of up to ₹ 60,000, and this is inclusive of a cash discount of ₹ 30,000, an exchange benefit of ₹ 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to ₹ 10,000. The benefits vary as per the variants. Apart from this, customers can also get a corporate bonus of ₹ 10,000 or special offer of ₹ 5,000 for rural customers. The corporate offer is applicable to a Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs only.

0 Comments

Both versions of the Duster are applicable for special benefits this month. The 1.3-litre Turbo variant of the SUV is available with a total discount of up to ₹ 75,000 which includes a cash benefit of ₹ 30,000, exchange benefit of up to ₹ 30,000, and loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 15,000. The exchange benefit is offered only on RXS and RXZ variants. The carmaker is also providing a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000, which is applicable for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre petrol version is listed with a total discount of ₹ 45,000. It includes exchange benefits and loyalty benefits of ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively.

