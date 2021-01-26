New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Republic Day 2021: Over 720 Nissan Magnite SUVs Delivered In A Single Day

Nissan Motor India celebrated the 72nd Republic Day by delivering over 720 units of Nissan Magnite across the country.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Prices for the Nissan Magnite start at Rs. 5.49 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom) expand View Photos
Prices for the Nissan Magnite start at Rs. 5.49 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • Over 720 units of Magnite SUVs delivered across India
  • Nissan also launched its 'Happy With Nissan' after-sales service campaign
  • Prices for Nissan Magnite starts at Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, Nissan Motor India delivered more than 720 units of the new Nissan Magnite subcompact SUVs across India. Nissan Motor India also launched the 12th edition of its 'Happy with Nissan' after sales service campaign for a month. Under the service campaign, customers can avail benefits such as - free 60-point vehicle check-up, free car wash, free oil filter for customers who could not avail servicing facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 50 per cent discount on select parts and accessories, and up to 20 per cent discount on labour charges, avail best hygiene for the vehicles through antimicrobial treatment.

Also Read: Made-In-India Nissan Magnite Crash Test Results For Indonesia Out

juksb5ec

(Nissan delivered over 720 units of Magnite subcompact SUVs to customers across India)

"On the joyous celebration of India's 72nd Republic Day, the Nissan India family commemorated this special occasion with 720+ deliveries of the all-new Nissan Magnite, an SUV built on the philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the World". We thank our customers for their overwhelming response, our dealer partners for their immense support & congratulate every Indian on this special day," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Also Read: Over 32,800 Bookings Received For Nissan Magnite In A Month Since Launch

Newsbeep
11s55s0c

(Nissan also launched its 12th edition of the 'Happy With Nissan' after-sales service campaign, for a month)

0 Comments

The new Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber. It is the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India. With over 35,000 bookings so far and a 4-star result in ASEAN NCAP Crash Tests, the Magnite seems to be the model which can turn around the fortunes of the company in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.99 - 9.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
10,3589% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Manual , Automatic
17.7 - 20 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Nissan Magnite Tail Light
    Nissan Magnite Tail Light
  • Nissan Magnite Frontview
    Nissan Magnite Frontview
  • Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
    Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
  • Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
    Nissan Magnite Highway Rearview
  • Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
    Nissan Magnite Highway Sideview
  • Nissan Magnite Highway
    Nissan Magnite Highway
  • Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
    Nissan Magnite Silver Style Finish
  • Nissan Magnite Headlight
    Nissan Magnite Headlight
  • Nissan Magnite Rearview
    Nissan Magnite Rearview
  • Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
    Nissan Magnite Side Mirror
  • Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
    Nissan Magnite Foldable Rear Seats
  • Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
    Nissan Magnite Rear Cup Holder
  • Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
    Nissan Magnite Rear Ac Vent
  • Nissan Magnite Bootspace
    Nissan Magnite Bootspace
  • Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
    Nissan Magnite Fornt Ac Vent
  • Nissan Magnite Gearbox
    Nissan Magnite Gearbox
  • Nissan Magnite Speedometer
    Nissan Magnite Speedometer
  • Nissan Magnite Dashboard
    Nissan Magnite Dashboard
  • Nissan Magnite Information Display
    Nissan Magnite Information Display
  • Nissan Magnite Ac Control
    Nissan Magnite Ac Control
  • Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
    Nissan Magnite Steering Mounted Controls
Gib 300x600
x
Government To Impose Green Tax On Old Vehicles; Proposal Approved By Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Government To Impose Green Tax On Old Vehicles; Proposal Approved By Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Republic Day 2021: Cars Sold In India In The 1950s
Republic Day 2021: Cars Sold In India In The 1950s
BMW i4 Teased
BMW i4 Teased
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
Vehicle Scrappage Policy Approved For 15-Year-Old Government And PSU Vehicles From April 1, 2022
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities