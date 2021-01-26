Republic Day 2021: Over 720 Nissan Magnite SUVs Delivered In A Single Day

Prices for the Nissan Magnite start at Rs. 5.49 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, Nissan Motor India delivered more than 720 units of the new Nissan Magnite subcompact SUVs across India. Nissan Motor India also launched the 12th edition of its 'Happy with Nissan' after sales service campaign for a month. Under the service campaign, customers can avail benefits such as - free 60-point vehicle check-up, free car wash, free oil filter for customers who could not avail servicing facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 50 per cent discount on select parts and accessories, and up to 20 per cent discount on labour charges, avail best hygiene for the vehicles through antimicrobial treatment.

Also Read: Made-In-India Nissan Magnite Crash Test Results For Indonesia Out

(Nissan delivered over 720 units of Magnite subcompact SUVs to customers across India)

"On the joyous celebration of India's 72nd Republic Day, the Nissan India family commemorated this special occasion with 720+ deliveries of the all-new Nissan Magnite, an SUV built on the philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the World". We thank our customers for their overwhelming response, our dealer partners for their immense support & congratulate every Indian on this special day," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Also Read: Over 32,800 Bookings Received For Nissan Magnite In A Month Since Launch

(Nissan also launched its 12th edition of the 'Happy With Nissan' after-sales service campaign, for a month)

The new Magnite is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Renault Triber. It is the first sub-4 metre SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India. With over 35,000 bookings so far and a 4-star result in ASEAN NCAP Crash Tests, the Magnite seems to be the model which can turn around the fortunes of the company in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.