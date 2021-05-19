carandbike logo
Royal Enfield Recalls Over 2.36 Lakh Motorcycles Across Seven Countries

Royal Enfield has issued a recall for over 2.36 lakh motorcycles from its 350 cc range, which includes the Meteor 350, Bullet 350 and the Classic 350 for a potential defect with the ignition coil.

Kingshuk Dutta
12,874  Views
The bikes were recalled in India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand

Highlights

  • Over 2.36 lakh 350 cc Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled in 7 countries
  • Royal Enfield suspects a potential defect with the ignition coil
  • Meteor 350, Bullet 350 and Classic 350 affected by the recall

Royal Enfield issued a recall for 236,966 units of the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 combined, in seven countries - India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand. The company says there could be a potential defect with the ignition coil, which could result in the engine misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and an electric short circuit, in rare cases. RE said that the defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from its external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Begins Operations In Singapore With New Store

(The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was affected by the recall as well)

The units recalled were manufactured between December 2020 and April 2021. The Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, while the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021. Royal Enfield says that not all motorcycles may have the defect part, but in line with the company's safety regulations and precautionary measure, RE decided to issue a proactive recall for all models. These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required. Royal Enfield estimates that less than 10 per cent of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Takes First Place At UK Flat Track 2021

(Royal Enfield Classic 350)

0 Comments

Royal Enfield's service teams and local dealerships will reach out to owners of motorcycle affected by the recall. Customers can also reach out to the dealerships or call the RE hotline.

