  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla Recalls 3,21,000 U.S. Vehicles Over Rear Light Issue

Tesla Recalls 3,21,000 U.S. Vehicles Over Rear Light Issue

Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
22-Nov-22 11:00 AM IST
Tesla Recalls 3,21,000 U.S. Vehicles Over Rear Light Issue banner

Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, the company said in a filing made public Saturday.

The news follows the company's recall on Friday of nearly 30,000 Model X cars in the United States over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly, which sent its shares down almost 3% to a near two-year low.

In the filing published Saturday to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the electric vehicle manufacturer said the tail light-related recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

Texas-based Tesla said it will deploy an over-the-air update to correct the rear light issue and said it has no reports of any crashes or injuries related to the recall.

The company said the recall followed customer complaints it became aware of in late October, largely from foreign markets, claiming vehicle tail lights were not illuminating.

The investigation found in rare cases the lights may intermittently not work due to an anomaly that may cause false fault detections during the vehicle wake-up process. Tesla said it had received three warranty reports over the issue.

Tesla has reported 19 U.S. recall campaigns in 2022 covering more than 3.7 million vehicles including four callbacks in November, according to NHTSA data.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Ron Baron Says Tesla Will Be Largest And Most Profitable Company In The World
Ron Baron Says Tesla Will Be Largest And Most Profitable Company In The World
3 days ago
Tesla Semi Truck Delivery Event Announced
Tesla Semi Truck Delivery Event Announced
3 days ago
Testing Times For Musk As Shareholder Take Him To Court For $56 Billion Pay Package At Tesla
Testing Times For Musk As Shareholder Take Him To Court For $56 Billion Pay Package At Tesla
6 days ago
Tesla Says It Will Assist Police Probe Into Fatal Crash In China
Tesla Says It Will Assist Police Probe Into Fatal Crash In China
8 days ago

Question Of The Day

Why has motorsports not worked yet in India?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Used Cars by lifestyle
line