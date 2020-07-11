New Cars and Bikes in India

Tesla Rival Rivian Adds $2.5 Billion Investment Led By T. Rowe Price

Rivian's latest fundraising was joined by Soros Fund Management, Coatue Management, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Baron Capital Group. Amazon and BlackRock also participated.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Electric vehicle startup Rivian is backed by Amazon and Ford Motor

Electric vehicle startup Rivian, which is backed by Amazon and Ford Motor and aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production in 2021, boosted its war chest further with a $2.5-billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price, Rivian said Friday. The deal comes on the heels of electric car maker Tesla's meteoric rise in valuation and the recent public offering of Nikola Corp. Both Tesla and Nikola are planning electric pickups to rival Rivian.

Also Read: Electric Carmaker Fisker Eyes Deal To Go Public: Report

The new round takes total investment in Rivian to at least $6 billion, including a $1.3 billion round in December led by T. Rowe Price and including Amazon, Ford and BlackRock, according to investor website Pitchbook.

0 Comments

Rivian's latest fundraising was joined by Soros Fund Management, Coatue Management, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Baron Capital Group. Amazon and BlackRock also participated.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tesla models

Jawa Forty Two 2
x
Indian Brands Still Dominate Safest Cars List
Indian Brands Still Dominate Safest Cars List
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities