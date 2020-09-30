Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under Rs. 5 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars To Buy Under ₹ 5 Lakh

With the growing inclination towards petrol cars, manufacturers are coming out with more fuel-efficient models and, here we have listed down the ones you can buy under Rs. 5 lakh.

| Updated:
Here are the top 5 most full-efficient cars you can buy in India under Rs. 5 lakh

Highlights

  • The Renault Kwid is the most fuel-efficient petrol car at 25 kmpl
  • The Tata Tiago is right behind with a fuel efficiency of 23.84 kmpl
  • The Maruti Suzuki Alto, Wagon R, and Datsun redi-GO offer around 22 kmpl

For most Indian car buyers, fuel efficiency is one of the major decision-making factors when it comes to buying a new car. Up until now, diesel vehicles were given preference when it came to buying a fuel-efficient car, but, in the BS6 era diesel cars have become more expensive and the price difference compared to petrol is very less. So, there is a growing inclination towards petrol cars right now. Understanding this change, more and more manufacturers are coming out with highly fuel-efficient petrol cars and, here we have listed down the top 5 most fuel-efficient cars under ₹ 5 lakh.

Renault Kwid

hl3ib6b

The Renault Kwid continues to get 2 engine options - 800 cc and 1.0-litre, the former offers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 25 kmpl

The Renault Kwid is the most fuel-efficient petrol car that you can buy today in India under ₹ 5 lakh. Priced in the range of ₹ 2.99 lakh to ₹ 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the 800 cc version of the Kwid offers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 25 kmpl, while the 1.0-litre version offers a mileage of 23 kmpl. While the former is powered by 799 cc petrol engine that 53 bhp at 5678 rpm and 72 Nm at 4386 rpm, the latter gets a 999 cc petrol engine that offers 67 bhp at 5500 rpm and 91 Nm at 4250 rpm. Both the models come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the Kwid 1.0 also gets an optional AMT unit.

Tata Tiago

6eee7i7g

The BS6 Tata Tiago and Tigor offers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 23.84 Kmpl

Tata Tiago is right now ones of the most popular entry-level cars in the market, and it's also one of the most fuel-efficient modelsas well. The petrol version of the car is priced in India in the range of ₹ 4.69 lakh to ₹ 6.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and it returns a fuel efficiency of 23.84 Kmpl. The petrol Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 84 bhp at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm at 3500 rpm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit as well.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

new generation maruti suzuki alto k10 827

 The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Alto K10 are also visually different from each other

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 which is priced in the range of ₹ 2.94 lakh to ₹ 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and offers a fuel efficiency of 22.05 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is powered by a 796 cc petrol engine that offers a maximum of 47 bhp at 6000 rpm and 69 Nm at 3500 rpm. The Alto 800 comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Datsun redi-Go

gjt1l0ao

Datsun redi-GO is right now one of the most affordable cars in this segment

Datsun redi-GO is right now one of the most affordable cars in this segment and also among the most fuel-efficient. The car is priced ₹ 2.83 lakh to ₹ 4.77 lakh and offers a maximum fuel efficiency of 22 kmpl. The redi-GO gets the same two petrol engines as the Renault Kwid - 799 cc petrol engine that makes 53 bhp and 72 Nm of peak torque, while offering 20.71 kmpl, and the 1.0-litre model with the 999 cc engine that makes 67 bhp and 91 Nm torque that offers 22 kmpl. Both the models come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the latter gets an option AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

p316p33g

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R with the 1.0-litre 3-cylinder unit returns an efficiency of 21.79 kmpl

0 Comments

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R also comes in two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder unit and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder engine. While the former returns an efficiency of 21.79 kmpl, the more powerful 1.2-litre unit offers a fuel efficiency of 20.52 kmpl. The 998 cc 3-cylinder engine is tuned to produce 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.2-litre motor makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Both come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the latter also gets an optional AMT unit.

