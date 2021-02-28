New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Begins Construction Of “Woven City” In Japan

Woven City will have three types of streets interwoven with each other on the ground level, one dedicated to automated driving, one to pedestrians, and one to pedestrians with personal mobility vehicles.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Woven City is a project that will demonstrate a human-centered approach to community development. expand View Photos
Woven City is a project that will demonstrate a human-centered approach to community development.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Woven Planet Holdings, Inc. (Woven Planet), held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Woven City. Along with Governor Heita Kawakatsu of Shizuoka Prefecture, Mayor Kenji Takamura of Susono City, and other guests representing the local community, the ceremony was attended by Toyota President Akio Toyoda, Woven Planet CEO James Kuffner, TMEJ President Kazuhiro Miyauchi, as well as others involved in the project.

Also Read: Toyota Develops Fuel Cell System To Cut Carbon Footprint​

k00god6o

Toyota announced the construction of the Woven City at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, United States in January.

"The Woven City project officially starts today," said President Toyoda. "Taking action as one has decided is never an easy task. I must express my deepest gratitude to all who have provided their whole-hearted support and cooperation to the project through today. The unwavering themes of the Woven City are 'human-centered,' 'a living laboratory' and 'ever-evolving.' Together with the support of our project partners, we will take on the challenge of creating a future where people of diverse backgrounds are able to live happily."

To prepare for an era in which all ecosystems that support everyday life are connected with data, Toyota announced the construction of the Woven City at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, United States in January. Woven City aims to continuously create advancements that will help better society by accelerating the cycle of technology and development of services.

Newsbeep

Woven City is a project that will demonstrate a human-centered approach to community development. In Toyota's shift from an automobile manufacturer to a mobility company, the project will bring new technology to life in a real-world environment across a wide range of areas, such as automated driving, personal mobility, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI). It is expected to provide a number of opportunities for businesses and researchers around the world.

9hd1us5

Woven City aims to continuously create advancements that will help better society by accelerating the cycle of technology and development of services.

Woven City will have three types of streets interwoven with each other on the ground level, one dedicated to automated driving, one to pedestrians, and one to pedestrians with personal mobility vehicles. There will also be one underground road used to transport goods. The community will start with roughly 360 residents, mainly senior citizens, families with young children, and inventors and will eventually have a population of more than 2,000 individuals including Toyota employees. The infrastructure of Woven City aims to create an environment where inventions with the potential to solve social issues are created on a timely basis.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Toyota Cars

  • Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
    Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
  • Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
    Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
  • Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
    Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
  • Auto Headlamps
    Auto Headlamps
  • Electric Fold Orvms
    Electric Fold Orvms
  • Follow Me Home Headlamp
    Follow Me Home Headlamp
  • Toyota Etios Side View
    Toyota Etios Side View
  • Toyota Etios Rear Back
    Toyota Etios Rear Back
  • Toyota Etios Frond Side View
    Toyota Etios Frond Side View
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser
    Toyota Urban Cruiser
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
  • 2021 Toyota Fortuner Abs
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Abs
  • 2021 Toyota Fortuner Alloy Wheel
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Alloy Wheel
  • 2021 Toyota Fortuner Electronic Differential Lock
    2021 Toyota Fortuner Electronic Differential Lock
  • Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
    Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
  • Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
    Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
  • Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
    Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
  • Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
    Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
  • Black
    Black
  • Toyota Corolla Altis Front
    Toyota Corolla Altis Front
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
  • 2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
    2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
  • Toyota Yaris Front Profile
    Toyota Yaris Front Profile
  • Toyota Yaris Rear Profile
    Toyota Yaris Rear Profile
  • Toyota Yaris Front View
    Toyota Yaris Front View
  • Alloy Wheels B
    Alloy Wheels B
  • Led Headlamps B
    Led Headlamps B
x
BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 16.75 Lakh
BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 16.75 Lakh
Ola Begins Construction Of World's Largest Two-Wheeler Factory In Tamil Nadu
Ola Begins Construction Of World's Largest Two-Wheeler Factory In Tamil Nadu
Hyundai IONIQ 5 Revealed; Gets An All-Electric Range Of Upto 480 km
Hyundai IONIQ 5 Revealed; Gets An All-Electric Range Of Upto 480 km
Review: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift
Review: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities