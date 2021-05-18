Toyota To Halt Production At Two Plants Due To Chip Shortage

The suspension will affect the production of 20,000 vehicles, a Toyota spokeswoman said.

Toyota Motor Corp will halt its production operations at the Iwate and Miyagi plants in June due to chip shortage, the automaker said on Tuesday.

Iwate's two production lines and the Miyagi Ohira plant in eastern Japan will be suspended from three to eight days, affecting production of models including the C-HR and the small SUV Yaris Cross, the company said in a statement.

The suspension will affect the production of 20,000 vehicles, a spokeswoman said.

