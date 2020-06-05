Toyota To Launch Hydrogen Fuel Cell Venture With Chinese Auto Firms

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would launch a new China joint venture with Chinese auto companies to develop fuel cell systems.
Toyota said it will launch the Beijing-based venture with FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor, Beijing Automotive, GAC and Beijing SinoHytec.
The total investment amount will be about 5.02 billion yen ($46 million), Toyota said in a statement, adding it will hold a 65% share of the venture.
