New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota To Launch Hydrogen Fuel Cell Venture With Chinese Auto Firms

Toyota said it will launch the Beijing-based venture with FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor, Beijing Automotive, GAC and Beijing SinoHytec.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Toyota will hold a 65 per cent share of the new joint venture

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it would launch a new China joint venture with Chinese auto companies to develop fuel cell systems.

Toyota said it will launch the Beijing-based venture with FAW Group, Dongfeng Motor, Beijing Automotive, GAC and Beijing SinoHytec.

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Yaris

Glanza

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Platinum Etios

Camry

Vellfire

Corolla Altis

Innova

Land Cruiser Prado

Etios Cross

Prius

The total investment amount will be about 5.02 billion yen ($46 million), Toyota said in a statement, adding it will hold a 65% share of the venture.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Yaris with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
18%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
22%
Return To Poll

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 28.66 - 34.43 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.47 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.35 - 7.78 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 6.66 - 9.04 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 37.88 Lakh *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 79.5 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 16.45 - 20.19 Lakh *
Toyota Innova
Toyota Innova
₹ 12.17 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 6.5 - 8.02 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 45.09 Lakh *
View More
x
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
2020 Kia Seltos Launched In India With 10 New Features; Prices Start At ₹ 9.89 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities