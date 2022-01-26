  • Home
Toyota To Produce Record 11 Million Cars In Fiscal 2022 If Chip Supply Stable

Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips
authorBy Carandbike Team
26-Jan-22 08:49 PM IST
Toyota Motor Corp plans to produce a record 11 million cars in fiscal 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hitting that production target would depend on a stable supply of chips, the person said. The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported on the production plan. A Toyota spokesperson said the company was not the source of the production report.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

