Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed

Triumph Motorcycle India is all set to launch the new Street Triple R in India on August 11, 2020. The company has already started accepting bookings for the more affordable Street Triple variant.

Highlights

  • Triumph will launch the Street Triple R on August 11, 2020
  • It gets same engine as the 'RS', but slightly de-tuned
  • We expect the pricing to be around Rs. 10.5 lakh when it is launched

It was a couple of months ago that Triumph confirmed the launch of the Street Triple R in India. And now, we have the date for the launch as well. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R will be launched in India on August 11, 2020. The Street Triple R is a more affordable variant of the top-spec Street Triple RS. In fact the company has already begun taking bookings for the Street Triple R for a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh.

(The 765 cc in-line three engine makes 116 bhp of power and 77 Nm of torque on the Street Triple R)

The Triumph Street Triple R uses the same 765 cc, in-line three-cylinder engine as the RS, but has a lower state of tune. The Street Triple R makes 116 bhp at 12,000 rpm as opposed to 121 bhp on the RS, while the peak torque stands at 77 Nm at 9,400 rpm instead of 79 Nm. The Street Triple R gets a slightly different rake and trail as well when compared to the Street Triple RS as well.

(The Street Triple R misses out on the full-colour TFT screen of the RS, and gets a part-analogue, part LCD instrument console)

In terms of features, the Street Triple R misses out on features such as TFT instrument console and instead gets a part digital part analogue console. The colours and graphics on the 'R' model will be different as well. In terms of cycle parts, the Street Triple R gets Brembo M4.32 four-piston Monobloc callipers along with 310 mm twin discs against the M50 callipers on the RS model. Additionally, the 'R' is about two kg heavier than the 'RS' at 168 kg, compared to 166 kg kerb weight of the Street Triple ₹ In terms of design, both models look similar and the R gets the LED daytime running lights and headlamps.

0 Comments

While the new Triumph Street Triple RS is priced at ₹ 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), we expect the Street Triple R to be priced at about ₹ 10.5 lakh or so.

Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
