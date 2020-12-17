New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 

Some police departments in the US are looking at bigger vehicles which is where the Tesla Model Y comes in.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Tesla Model Y is being chosen over the Model 3 by the Police Departments expand View Photos
The Tesla Model Y is being chosen over the Model 3 by the Police Departments

Highlights

  • Tesla Model Y has been inducted in two police departments in the US
  • The departments of Fremont and Spokane have inducted the cars
  • Police departments are realising the advantages of EVs
Tech News

The police departments in Fremont and Spokane in the US have started electrifying their fleets by acquiring Tesla Model Y. Already the Tesla Model 3 has become a popular police vehicle for patrolling as they save up on fuel costs. But now, some police departments are looking at bigger vehicles which is where the Model Y comes in. “So far, Fremont police have acquired two out of the three additional electric or hybrid patrol vehicles the city has budgeted for the past two fiscal years: The 2020 Tesla Model Y, which was bought for $57,000, and the 2021 Ford Utility Hybrid PPV, purchased for $48,000. The city is weighing a number of car manufacturers before moving forward," reported the San Francisco Chronicle. 

Tesla Model Y 

d6eu79m8

Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors

The Spokesman-review has revealed that even the police department Spokane has acquired Tesla's Model Y SUV for the same purpose. “After weeks of debate, the council voted Monday to purchase four Tesla Model Y SUVs, overriding a plan outlined by city officials to purchase two-hybrid and two traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. We all understand that electrification of the fleet is the direction we're going, and we just need to roll up our sleeves and get that plan developed," said Tonya Wallace, the city's CFO. 

0 Comments

Spokane also has a broader plan for electrification for 2021. In 2020, even the Bargersville Police department purchased multiple Tesla Model 3's and within the first full year of use, it has saved over $6,000.

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Hero MotoCorp To Increase Prices Across Two-Wheeler Range From January 2021
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Top Adventure Bikes Launched In 2020
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
Maruti Suzuki Swift Remains The Highest Selling Car Model In India: JATO
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
LG And Tesla Reportedly Ink Deal For Nickel-Based Batteries 
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Volkswagen Strikes CEO Power Struggle Truce In Boost To Shares
Volkswagen Strikes CEO Power Struggle Truce In Boost To Shares
Bentley Bacalar's Track Test Begins Ahead Of Production
Bentley Bacalar's Track Test Begins Ahead Of Production
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
New Honda CB250 Revealed In Patent Filings
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Las Vegas Votes For Boring Company's City-Wide Loop 
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
Nissan Design Brings Intern’s ‘GT-R(X) 2050’ To Life
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
2021 Honda Vision 110 Scooter Revealed With Smart Key
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Tata Motors To Buy Remaining 49% Share In Tata Marcopolo Motors For Nearly Rs. 100 Crore
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Honda Recalling 1.79 Million Vehicles Worldwide For Safety Issues
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Indian Auto Components Sector Registers Revenue Decline Of 34 Per Cent In H1 2020-21
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Elon Musk's Boring Company Proposes Citywide Expansion In Las Vegas 
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Punjab To Levy Processing Fee For Registration Of New Model Of Motor Vehicle
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Okinawa Oki100 Electric Motorcycle Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Royal Enfield Interceptor With Single Exhaust Spied; Could Be A Smaller Displacement Version
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities