Two US Police Departments Electrified With Tesla Model Y 

The police departments in Fremont and Spokane in the US have started electrifying their fleets by acquiring Tesla Model Y. Already the Tesla Model 3 has become a popular police vehicle for patrolling as they save up on fuel costs. But now, some police departments are looking at bigger vehicles which is where the Model Y comes in. “So far, Fremont police have acquired two out of the three additional electric or hybrid patrol vehicles the city has budgeted for the past two fiscal years: The 2020 Tesla Model Y, which was bought for $57,000, and the 2021 Ford Utility Hybrid PPV, purchased for $48,000. The city is weighing a number of car manufacturers before moving forward," reported the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Spokesman-review has revealed that even the police department Spokane has acquired Tesla's Model Y SUV for the same purpose. “After weeks of debate, the council voted Monday to purchase four Tesla Model Y SUVs, overriding a plan outlined by city officials to purchase two-hybrid and two traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. We all understand that electrification of the fleet is the direction we're going, and we just need to roll up our sleeves and get that plan developed," said Tonya Wallace, the city's CFO.

Spokane also has a broader plan for electrification for 2021. In 2020, even the Bargersville Police department purchased multiple Tesla Model 3's and within the first full year of use, it has saved over $6,000.

