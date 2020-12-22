New Cars and Bikes in India
search

U.S. Opens Probe Into Whether Volkswagen Vehicles Infringe Jaguar Land Rover Patents

In November, Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors, filed a complaint with the ITC seeking to prevent the import of some VW Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi models with "certain vehicle control systems" that allegedly infringe on its patents.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
VW said in a statement it was examining the action and determining its next steps expand View Photos
VW said in a statement it was examining the action and determining its next steps

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) said on Monday it is opening in investigation into whether German automaker Volkswagen AG infringed on patents held by Jaguar Land Rover for a system used for off-road driving.

In November, Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors, filed a complaint with the ITC seeking to prevent the import of some VW Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi models with "certain vehicle control systems" that allegedly infringe on its patents.

The models include the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Audi's Q8, Q7, Q5, A6 Allroad, and e-tron vehicles and the VW Tiguan. The ITC said it has made no decision on the merits.

9g39u1d

Models like the Audi Q8, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne are also part of this probe

VW said in a statement it was examining the action and determining its next steps.

Newsbeep

"We will of course cooperate with investigating authorities. While we cannot comment on any details of the proceedings, we strongly believe that the claims have no merit and will robustly defend our position," VW said.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said the vehicles "have used JLR's patented inventions without payment or permission" notably a patent for an "improved system for driving a vehicle on different driving surfaces, in particular off-road."

JLR says its Terrain Response technology uses the patented technology to maximize performance on off-road driving surfaces, including grass, snow, mud, sand and rocks.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Daimler India Launches Start-Up Sparks, A Platform For Early Stage Start-Ups To Pitch Their Ideas
Daimler India Launches Start-Up Sparks, A Platform For Early Stage Start-Ups To Pitch Their Ideas
South Korea's SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
South Korea's SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
U.S. Opens Probe Into Whether Volkswagen Vehicles Infringe Jaguar Land Rover Patents
U.S. Opens Probe Into Whether Volkswagen Vehicles Infringe Jaguar Land Rover Patents
F1: Haas Has A Building At Ferrari HQ In Maranello 
F1: Haas Has A Building At Ferrari HQ In Maranello 
Rimac Starts Pre-Production Of Its New Electric Hypercar 
Rimac Starts Pre-Production Of Its New Electric Hypercar 
Daimler India Launches Start-Up Sparks, A Platform For Early Stage Start-Ups To Pitch Their Ideas
Daimler India Launches Start-Up Sparks, A Platform For Early Stage Start-Ups To Pitch Their Ideas
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
Tata Tigor EV Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Testing Again
What Volkswagen India's SUVW Strategy Entails
What Volkswagen India's SUVW Strategy Entails
Toyota Announces Halt In Plant Operations In UK, France Amid New Virus Fears
Toyota Announces Halt In Plant Operations In UK, France Amid New Virus Fears
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Peugeot Django And Pulsion 125 cc Scooters Spotted In India Sans Camouflage
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India Launch Date Revealed
Mahindra-Owned SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
Mahindra-Owned SsangYong Motor Files For Receivership As It Misses Loan Repayment
Isuzu Motors Announces Price Hike On Its Commercial Vehicle Range
Isuzu Motors Announces Price Hike On Its Commercial Vehicle Range
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
Tata Motors To Hike Prices Across Commercial Vehicle Range From January 2021
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali
2021 Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing In Manali

Volkswagen Polo

Hatchback, 17.75 - 18.24 Kmpl
Volkswagen Polo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 12,403 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volkswagen Vento

Sedan, 16.09 - 18.19 Kmpl
Volkswagen Vento
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 18,755 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 33.12 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,752 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volkswagen T-Roc

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Volkswagen T-Roc
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 19.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,496 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Sponsored: Volkswagen India SUVW Strategy Explained
04:49
Sponsored: Volkswagen India SUVW Strategy Explained
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21 hours ago
Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
05:55
Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Dec-20 06:05 PM IST
Skoda Karoq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Whatâs Different
08:59
Skoda Karoq Vs Volkswagen T-Roc: Whatâs Different
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Oct-20 05:16 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
11:30
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Oct-20 12:20 AM IST
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review
05:52
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Oct-20 10:58 PM IST
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
05:48
Volkswagen Vento 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Sep-20 02:00 PM IST
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
07:38
2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Jul-20 04:47 PM IST
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
03:07
Volkswagen Polo, Vento TSI Edition, Hero Destini Price Hike, Bajaj Auto Opens Showrooms
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-May-20 06:26 PM IST
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
03:26
Launch And Prices: Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV
  • News
  • 31-Mar-20 07:35 PM IST
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
08:53
Volkswagen T-Roc Compact SUV Launch And Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:56 AM IST
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Headlight
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gt Alloywheel
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Side
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Vw Polo Gti Rear
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Alloy
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Grill
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Volkswagen Polo Headlight
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Front 3 4th View
Jetta Grille
Jetta Grille
Jetta Headlight
Jetta Headlight
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Indicator
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagen Vento Grill
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen T Roc Look
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Front View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
Volkswagen Cross Polo Beauty Shot
Volkswagen Cross Polo Beauty Shot
Volkswagen Cross Polo Sidecladding
Volkswagen Cross Polo Sidecladding
Volkswagen Cross Polo Crosspolo Grill 2
Volkswagen Cross Polo Crosspolo Grill 2
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
Apple Car Could Come By 2024 With Breakthrough Battery Tech 
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
BMW X5 M Competition Sports SUV: India Drive Review
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
New-Generation Mahindra Scorpio Exterior And Interior Spied Up Close
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
Chasing Snow In The Hyundai Venue
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities