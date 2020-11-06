New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push

Volkswagen will have to slim down its model range, a step which will have implications for some of the carmaker's manufacturing plants, Diess said.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push expand View Photos

Volkswagen will tweak its strategy to maintain investment momentum for developing electric and autonomous cars as it tries to make up for lost revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company's chief executive said. The multi-brand car and truck maker, which owns the Bentley, Bugatti, Porsche, Skoda, Lamborghini and Audi brands, is preparing a strategy meeting next week to discuss long-term trends and implications for manufacturing, investment and sales.

"There are several million cars missing in our planning," Herbert Diess said at a Bloomberg event webcast on Thursday, adding that sales in some markets are not seen recovering to pre-crisis levels until 2023.

To compensate, Volkswagen will have to slim down its model range, a step which will have implications for some of the carmaker's manufacturing plants, Diess said.

Volkswagen is doubling electric vehicle sales this year and will double them again next year, he said, adding that electrification will encompass even niche brands.

"Bentley is becoming within the next four to five years an electric brand," Diess said.

Newsbeep

Volkswagen is also seeking to catch up with Alphabet's autonomous driving unit Waymo in the race to develop a self-driving vehicle.

0 Comments

The auto industry will see self-driving cars emerge in the next five to 10 years, Diess said, adding that he currently sees VW in second place behind Waymo in terms of technological capability for putting an autonomous car on the road.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Luxury Cars
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
New Gen Hyundai i20 Receives 10,000 Bookings
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
2020 Hyundai i20: Variants Explained
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push
Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Suzuki Expects Annual Profit To Shrink By A Quarter As India Sales Slump
Suzuki Expects Annual Profit To Shrink By A Quarter As India Sales Slump
All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What To Expect
All-New Royal Enfield Meteor 350: What To Expect
F1: Saudi Arabia To Host Night Race In Jeddah In 2021
F1: Saudi Arabia To Host Night Race In Jeddah In 2021
2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison
2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altoz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Honda Jazz vs Toyota Glanza: Specifications Comparison
Alonso Believes He Had Inferior Cars Unlike Schumacher 
Alonso Believes He Had Inferior Cars Unlike Schumacher 
MotoGP: WSBK Rider Garrett Gerloff To Step In For Valentino Rossi For European GP
MotoGP: WSBK Rider Garrett Gerloff To Step In For Valentino Rossi For European GP
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Tata Nexon Production Crosses 1.5 Lakh Units In 3 Years
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh
2020 Hyundai i20 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.80 Lakh

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
New 2020 Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback: Price Expectation In India
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 Review
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities