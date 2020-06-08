New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Group Considering More Cost Cuts To Cope With Downturn

Volkswagen recently discussed cost cuts to help cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to significantly cut R&D expenditure, investments and fixed costs compared with the previous planning.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Volkswagen is planning to significantly cut R&D expenditure, investments and fixed costs

Highlights

  • Volkswagen considers more cost cuts to help cope with econimic downturn
  • This is a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic
  • The issue was recently discussed at an internal event

Volkswagen is considering more cost cuts to help cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the German automaker said on Saturday.

The issue was recently discussed at an internal event, the spokesman said, when asked about a report in industry magazine Automobilwoche.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

T-Roc

Polo

Vento

Tiguan AllSpace

"There were general deliberations about what further cost measures could be taken to respond to the pandemic," the spokesman told Reuters. "There are no concrete decisions yet."

Automobilwoche quoted Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess as telling top managers at a meeting on Thursday: "We must significantly cut R&D expenditure, investments and fixed costs compared with the previous planning."

The group's net liquidity would "continue to decline at least until July due to weak demand", the magazine, citing participants at the event, quoted Diess as saying, adding that not all group brands would achieve a positive result in 2020.

This meant the main VW passenger car brand must reduce its so-called material overheads by 20%, the magazine said.

0 Comments

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen T-Roc with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen
T-Roc

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
20%
Planning to buy a used car
27%
Planning to buy a bike
33%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
20%
Return To Poll

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
x
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Super Splendor is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities