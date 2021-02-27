New Cars and Bikes in India
Volvo Cars and Geely Auto To Combine Powertrain Operations

The two companies will focus on the development and sourcing of next-generation technologies, from connectivity and autonomous drive to car sharing and electrification.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik
The collaboration will be overseen by a new governance model, supported by Geely Holding expand View Photos
Volvo Cars and Geely Auto have concluded they can secure new growth opportunities in their respective markets and meet evolving industry challenges through deeper cooperation, while preserving their existing separate corporate structures. The deeper collaboration will enable existing stakeholders and potential new investors in Volvo Cars and Geely Auto to value their respective standalone strategies, performance, financial exposure and returns. We will also have the opportunity to explore capital market options.

Also Read: Volvo Cars Joins Forces With Gothenburg To Help Create Climate-Neutral City​

The collaboration will be overseen by a new governance model, supported by Geely Holding, the lead shareholder in both companies. Volvo Cars and Geely Auto confirmed the combination of their existing powertrain operations into a new standalone company. The company, expected to become operational this year, will provide internal combustion engines, transmissions, and next-generation dual-motor hybrid systems for use by both companies as well as other automobile manufacturers.

Through the collaboration, the two companies will focus on the development and sourcing of next-generation technologies, from connectivity and autonomous drive to car sharing and electrification. They are planning to share and jointly source batteries, electric motors and connectivity solutions that will generate valuable synergies. This will include the joint development of a world-leading autonomous driving (AD) solution under the lead of Zenseact, Volvo Cars AD software development company.

Newsbeep

The two companies, which are planning to share the new SEA and SPA2 electric architectures among their brands, have launched combined efforts to drive speed and efficiencies in the development of hardware and software for the next-generation world-leading modular EV architectures. Intended sharing of platforms and architectures between the companies will drive additional synergies and allow for an expansion of product portfolios across the Volvo Cars, Geely, Lynk & Co and Polestar brands, and external partners.

Also Read: Jyoti Malhotra Replaces Charles Frump As Managing Director At Volvo Cars India

Hakan Samuelsson, President and CEO of Volvo Cars, said, "Having evaluated different options to realise value, we concluded jointly that a collaboration model between two standalone companies is the best way to secure continued growth and at the same time achieve technological synergies in many areas. We welcome the opportunity of further and deeper collaboration with Geely Auto."

