First Look: 2023 Land Rover Defender 110
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
07-Nov-23 11:20 AM IST
Highlights
- Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol motor making 300 bhp and 400 Nm
- Has a wading depth of nearly 900 mm
- Defender 110 HSE is priced at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India)
The Defender nametag doesn’t need any introduction owing to the massive popularity it has gained since it was first showcased in 1983. In 2020, the Defender went through a massive overhaul, and since it was launched in India back in October 2020, it has become one of the most-favoured Land Rovers among luxury SUV buyers. In India, the Defender is offered in three body styles – 90 (3-door), 110 (5-door) and 130 (longer by 340mm). The Land Rover Defender comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is available in four variants - Base, S, SE, and HSE.
Also Read: Land Rover Defender 130 Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 1.30 Crore
The Defender was first launched in 1983, with it getting a massive overhaul in 2020
Prices for the entire range of the Defender available in India range from Rs 93.55 lakh to Rs 2.30 crore (ex-showroom, India). The specification we drove was the Defender 110 HSE, which is priced at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India). After spending a few days with the SUV, here are some of the coolest features that we think potential owners might be keen to know.
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Takes Delivery Of The Land Rover Defender 130
Retro Design Language
The Defender 110 manages to retain its old-school design while also offering modern technology
The design language for the SUV is heavily inspired by the DC 100 Defender concept but also manages to retain the silhouette of the original version from the 90s. It does get plenty of elements that pay homage to the original Defender, including the Aluminium castings on the windows and the split taillights but now with LEDs.
Overall Dimensions
The air suspension on the Defender 110 can be raised to tackle any off-road obstacle it faces
Dimensions-wise, the Land Rover Defender 110 is massive and measures 5,018mm in length, 2,008 mm in width, 1,967 mm in height and has a 3,022 mm-long wheelbase. Moreover, the Defender offers 291 mm of ground clearance, a 38-degree approach angle and 40-degree departure angle, 900 kg maximum payload, 300 kg roof load and up to 3,500 kg towing capability.
Also Read: Land Rover India To Open Orderbooks For Range Rover EV By Late-2023
Off-road tech
900mm, that is the level of what the Defender can wade through, pretty impressive, isn't it?
If you are stuck in the wilderness with the Defender, fret not since the SUV comes packed with plenty of off-road technology. It gets the Terrain Response 2 system, which has modes for most scenarios — mud, snow, rock crawling, grass, sand and it now gets a mode, especially for wading. Click on ‘Wade Sensing’, and it throws up an image of the Defender, with a line signifying the wading depth (it's capable of going through 900mm), and when you go into some water, it shows you how deep you’ve gone in! The air suspension allows you to raise the ground clearance of the SUV by 145mm.
Loaded to the gills with features
The leather and quality of plastics used in the Defender 110 feel top-notch
In terms of features, the top-spec Defender HSE variant comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, connected car tech, wireless charging, a Meridian audio system, 12-way electrically adjustable and heated front seats, a 360-degree surround camera, LED headlights and a panoramic sunroof.
Also Read: Land Rover Unveils Exclusive Rugby World Cup 2023 Limited Edition Defender
Powerful petrol motor
Apart from this 2.0-litre motor, you also can opt for a full-fat V8 motor for the Defender
The Land Rover Defender in India is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine from JLR’s Ingenium family. Maximum power and torque are rated at 300hp and 400Nm, respectively, which is enough to propel the Defender 110 from 0-100kph in a claimed 8.1sec. An 8-speed automatic gearbox and air suspension is standard on the 110.
