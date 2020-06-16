2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 30,000 Mark

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the bestsellers for the Korean carmaker in India and the new 2020 model is keeping up with its reputation. Hyundai India has received over 30,000 bookings for the Hyundai Creta since its launch in March this year. In fact, in May it became the bestselling model in India with 3212 units being despatched to dealerships. However, that's more because the new Creta was launched just before the nation was put under the lockdown and the company had to stock up dealerships to ensure timely delivery as online bookings were open.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is big on features and is now a connected car.

The new-gen Hyundai Creta accounted for nearly half of the total cars (6,883 units) Hyundai India sold in the domestic market in May 2020 leaving no doubt that it was the Company's bestselling model last month. Diesel variants are the most in demand attributing to 55 per cent of the overall sales while the rest of the 45 per cent sales were for the petrol iterations. According to the company the buyers of the new-gen Creta have been impressed by its elaborate the new Creta buyers is its elaborated feature list with some segment-first features like the panaramaic sunroof, paddle shifters, electronic parking Brake with auto hold, rear seat headrest cushion, rear disc brake and dual exhaust tips.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in India with three engine options.

There are three engine options on the new generation Creta, a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines pump out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and 250 Nm of peak torque respectively, while the turbo petrol makes 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options includes a six-speed manual which will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5 diesel engine, 7-speed DCT on the 1.4 turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5 petrol motor.

