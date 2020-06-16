New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 30,000 Mark

Diesel variants are the most in demand attributing to 55 per cent of the overall sales of the 2020 Hyundai Creta while rest of the 45 per cent are attributed to both petrol iterations.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in India in March 2020.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in India in March 2020.
  • Diesel variants attribute 55 per cent to its sales.
  • It is equipped with quite a few segment-first features.

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the bestsellers for the Korean carmaker in India and the new 2020 model is keeping up with its reputation. Hyundai India has received over 30,000 bookings for the Hyundai Creta since its launch in March this year. In fact, in May it became the bestselling model in India with 3212 units being despatched to dealerships. However, that's more because the new Creta was launched just before the nation was put under the lockdown and the company had to stock up dealerships to ensure timely delivery as online bookings were open.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020

Hyundai Creta

9.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Hyundai Creta

hv2mb9gs

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is big on features and is now a connected car.

The new-gen Hyundai Creta accounted for nearly half of the total cars (6,883 units) Hyundai India sold in the domestic market in May 2020 leaving no doubt that it was the Company's bestselling model last month. Diesel variants are the most in demand attributing to 55 per cent of the overall sales while the rest of the 45 per cent sales were for the petrol iterations. According to the company the buyers of the new-gen Creta have been impressed by its elaborate the new Creta buyers is its elaborated feature list with some segment-first features like the panaramaic sunroof, paddle shifters, electronic parking Brake with auto hold, rear seat headrest cushion, rear disc brake and dual exhaust tips.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta Launched In India

huhkesls

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is offered in India with three engine options.

0 Comments

There are three engine options on the new generation Creta, a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines pump out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and 250 Nm of peak torque respectively, while the turbo petrol makes 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options includes a six-speed manual which will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5 diesel engine, 7-speed DCT on the 1.4 turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5 petrol motor.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Creta with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

Hyundai Creta Alternatives

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 15.6 - 27.6 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
View More
x
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MOU With Maharashtra Government
GWM To Invest $1 Billion In India In A Phased Manner; Signs MOU With Maharashtra Government
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Exclusive: 2020 BMW X6 Review
Exclusive: 2020 BMW X6 Review
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities