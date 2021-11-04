Ashok Leyland Launches Ultra Low Floor CNG Buses; Delivers First Batch To Indigo Airlines

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has announced the launch of its new 12-metre Ultra Low Floor CNG buses in India. The flagship company of the Hinduja Group handed over 10 units of the new low floor bus to IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) airlines to be used at the New Delhi Airport. Ashok Leyland says that the company has been the largest supplier of specialized tarmac buses to IndiGo, and the new low floor buses come with an automatic transmission and full air suspension.

Speaking at the handover event, Sanjeev Kumar, Head - M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said, "IndiGo has been our long-term valued customer and we are glad that we have delivered consistently to them on the performance of our vehicles. These 12M Ultra Low Floor BS-VI CNG buses with automatic transmission and full air suspension are a part of our expanding alternative fuels products range and has been developed by our in-house R&D team who have introduced many industry-leading innovations in the mobility space. We will continue to roll out more such innovative products and solutions in line with market demand, which will help us in our journey to achieve our vision of being Top 10 CV makers in the world."

Talking about the airline's association with Ashok Leyland, IndiGo spokesperson said "Ashok Leyland has been our trusted partner for our domestic tarmac buses catering to our mobility needs. We are pleased to induct these CNG buses for our operations at the Delhi airport. This will further strengthen our relationship and we look forward to the continued performance, quality and service support delivered by Ashok Leyland."

The new Ashok Leyland Ultra Low Floor CNG BS-VI tarmac coaches are powered by the company's iGen6 BS6 compliant "H" Series CNG engine that makes about 213 bhp. The commercial vehicle giant ays that the buses have been designed to offer improved safety, comfort, and lower total cost of ownership.