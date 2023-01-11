  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Launches, Showcases, & More

Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Launches, Showcases, & More

Follow this space for all the live updates from the floor of the 2023 Auto Expo.
authorBy car&bike Team
1 mins read
11-Jan-23 03:11 PM IST
LIVE
Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Launches, Showcases, & More banner

After a wait which seemed almost endless, the 2023 Auto Expo is finally here, and it promises a bunch. There are launches expected across multiple categories, right from two-wheelers, going up to commercial vehicles. Not just that, but the launches also include vehicles with electric powertrains, as well as combustion engines.

And if just the big launches weren't much, multiple auto manufacturers will also showcase concept vehicles at the event, which in many cases will translate to future production vehicles too. As you might wonder, an event as such would be hard to follow entirely, which is why we're bringing you all the live updates the floor of the Auto Expo right here. Follow this space for all the action.

Also Read: New-Gen Kia KA4 (Carnival) Makes India Debut - Auto Expo 2023

10:20 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Pune-based Tork Motors has unveiled the updated Kratos R at its stall at the Expo along with debuting the new Kratos X.

10:09 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Keeway has added yet another new model to its India line-up, the retro-styled SR 250. The SR 250 is powered by a 225 cc engine and is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

8:57 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Lexus has debuted the RX SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, and the bookings for the same are now also open.

8:22 AM
Jan 11, 2023

The EV specific Chinese brand also showcased its Seal electric sedan, which will make its way to the Indian market sometime this year.

8:20 AM
Jan 11, 2023

BYD has launched a new limited edition green colour for its Atto 3 electric SUV.

7:42 AM
Jan 11, 2023

& up next, here's your first look at the Kia KA4 MPV.

7:22 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Kia has taken the wraps off the EV9 electric concept SUV.

7:09 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Next up is Kia, and the twin brand of Hyundai has two new cars under the covers, the EV9 full-sized electric SUV, and the KA4, which will replace the Carnival in India.

6:47 AM
Jan 11, 2023

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs. 44.95 lakh (Ex-showroom).

6:44 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Here are some of the specifications of the new Ioniq 5

6:37 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Ioniq 5 will be avaialbe in three colour options - Midnight Black, Optic White and Gravity Gold (matte finish)

Hyundai Ioniq 5
6:40 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Ioniq 5 gets twin 12.3-inch displays inside the cabin. Also gets multiple language UI support along with allowing users to control vehicle functions via Google Assistant and Alexa devices.

6:31 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Hyundai pulls the covers off of the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo. Prices to be announced shortly.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

 

6:26 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai India takes the stage to talk about the new Ioniq 5.

6:12 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Aside from the Ioniq 5 launch, Hyundai has also showcased its second born-electric model, the new Ioniq 6 sedan at its stall.

6:05 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Hyundai is set to announce prices for the Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023 soon.

5:45 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Ashok Leyland stall has multiple alternative fueled models on display including a 14-seater Dost-based CNG van, CNG-powered sleeper bus, and LNG and fuel cell electirc trucks.

 

5:32 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Switch Mobility reveals new IeV LCV series targeting last-mile and mid-mile services.

5:30 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Switch Mobility will now be entering the light commercial vehicle segment.

5:25 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu is now on stage to talk about the EV sister brand of Ashok Leyland. Says that the company has expanded its market share from 2 per cent to 18 per cent in its first year.

5:10 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Ashok Leyland also reveals new Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle based on the modular AVTR platform.

5:07 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Ashok Leyland unveils new 12 tonne Boss EV Intermediate Commercial Vehicle at the Auto Expo.

5:04 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Ashok Leyland working on hydrogen internal combustion engines, hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles as well as CNG and LNG fueling options in a bid to achieve Net Zero emissions.

 

4:52 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Ashok Leyland has completed 75 years and revealed a new logo to commemorate the occasion.

4:25 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Bookings for the new Ampere Primus are open against a payment of Rs 999 with prices to be announced later this quarter.

4:20 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Graves Cotton unveiled three new electric scooters under the Ampere brand at the Auto Expo 2023 - the NXG, NXU and the Primus. The company has also opened bookings for the Primus.

4:01 AM
Jan 11, 2023

MG has launched the new Hector in India. The SUV is offered in 5-seater, 6-seater, & 7-seater variants. Prices start from Rs. 14.72 lakhs.

3:56 AM
Jan 11, 2023

MG's first car at the Auto Expo 2023 is the new MG Hector, here's a closer look.

3:46 AM
Jan 12, 2023

Up next is MG, and MG India's Chief Commercial Officer has taken stage. Let's see what the brand has to offer.

3:25 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Here it is. The new Maruti Suzuki Concept eVX electric SUV.

3:17 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Suzuki Group will invest Rs 100 billion into the production and development of battery electric vehicles and battery packs.

3:16 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation now on stage to talk about the new eVX concept. The concept previews a global EV from the company and will make production by 2025.

3:13 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Maruti Suzuki will be unveiling the new Concept eVX shortly. The concept is expected to preview an upcoming production EV from the company in coming years.

3:09 AM
Jan 11, 2023

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd now takes the stage. Says Maruti Suzuki remains committed to the long-term growth story of India. Maruti Suzuki committed to bringing new product, technologies and investments to India.

2:55 AM
Jan 11, 2023

We are on the ground at the Auto Expo 2023 where the first press conference of the day is about to commence. First up is Maruti Suzuki and they have a new product that they will be unveiling soon.

 

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Limited Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 34.49 Lakh
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 Limited Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 34.49 Lakh
42 minutes ago
Auto Expo 2023: New Lexus RX Debuts In India; Bookings Open
Auto Expo 2023: New Lexus RX Debuts In India; Bookings Open
1 hour ago
Auto Expo 2023: Liger Mobility Unveils World’s First Self-Balancing Scooters
Auto Expo 2023: Liger Mobility Unveils World’s First Self-Balancing Scooters
4 minutes ago
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Lands In India
Auto Expo 2023: BYD Seal Electric Sedan Lands In India
47 minutes ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Question Of The Day

What attracts you in a sports car?

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
2New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Used Cars by lifestyle
line