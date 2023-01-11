Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Launches, Showcases, & More

After a wait which seemed almost endless, the 2023 Auto Expo is finally here, and it promises a bunch. There are launches expected across multiple categories, right from two-wheelers, going up to commercial vehicles. Not just that, but the launches also include vehicles with electric powertrains, as well as combustion engines.

And if just the big launches weren't much, multiple auto manufacturers will also showcase concept vehicles at the event, which in many cases will translate to future production vehicles too. As you might wonder, an event as such would be hard to follow entirely, which is why we're bringing you all the live updates the floor of the Auto Expo right here. Follow this space for all the action.

