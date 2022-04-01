Auto Sales March 2022: Honda Cars India Sees 8% Growth In YoY Sales, At 8,832 Units

Honda Cars India has released the monthly sales numbers for March 2022. Last month, the Japanese carmaker's total sales, domestic + exports, stood at 8,832 units, which is a decent growth of 8 per cent compared to 8,172 units sold in March 2021. The company registered monthly domestic sales of 6,589 units, witnessing a decline of 7 per cent against 7,103 units sold in March 2021. However, Honda Cars India's export sales for March 2022 stood at 2,243 units, a year-on-year growth of 110 per cent compared to 1,069 units exported during the same month in 2021.

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "The last fiscal year has been a mixed bag for the industry. Every quarter was punctuated with multiple challenges - from the pandemic to paucity, hike in raw material pricing and chip shortage. The industry, however, showed resilience and succeeded in restoring positivity in the market."

He further added, "We weren't isolated from these challenges and did feel the impact of the chip shortage. With market situation returning to normalcy after an extended tough period, the current situation looks stable paving way for growth in future. We are entering this financial year with renewed energy and enthusiasm."

As for the Financial Year 2021-22, the company registered annual domestic sales of 85,609 units, recording a 4.3 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year (FY 2020-21), during which the company sold 82,074 units in India. During the same April 2021 to March 2022 period, Honda Cars India also exported 19,401 units, registering a growth of 278 per cent, as compared to 5,131 units exported in FY 20-21.