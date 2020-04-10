The last couple of years have seen a growth in sales of motorcycles which sit under the two lakh rupees bracket. If you are someone who is upgrading from 110cc or a 150 cc motorcycle and are not willing to spend a bomb on a new motorcycle, we have a few options for you! These include modern classics, supersport and naked motorcycles along with two off-road focussed bikes as well. It seems one does have a fair few choices when it comes to buying a motorcycle in ₹ 2 lakh. The question is, what flavour of motorcycles do you prefer?

KTM 250 Duke

(The KTM 250 Duke perfectly bridges the gap between the 200 Duke and the 390 Duke)

Up first is the KTM 250 Duke. It was launched in 2017 and currently, it is priced at 1 lakh 97 thousand rupees. It bridges the gap between the KTM 200 Duke and the 390 Duke. It gets a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 248.8 cc engine which puts out 29.6 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm, and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is positioned as a performance-oriented street bike, but more accessible to those riders looking to get into the Duke family but will be a bit wary of the 390 Duke's performance and want a little more than the 200 Duke.

Jawa

(The Jawa is a modern classic that tugs at your heartstrings)

Mixing it up a bit, we have the Jawa next. Introduced in 2018, it had a lot going for itself. Old-school design, good fit & finish and a decent engine make for a motorcycle with rich and storied past. With a period correct design, the Jawa is a good option if you are looking for motorcycles to buy within 2 lakh rupees. The Jawa is powered by a 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine which puts out 28 bhp of power at around 6500 revs, and 27 Nm of peak torque at around 5,000 rpm. Prices for the Jawa start at 1 lakh 55 Thousand rupees for the single-channel ABS version, while the dual-channel version is priced at 1 lakh 64 thousand rupees. The Jawa 42 meanwhile starts from 1 lakh 63 thousand rupees and goes up to 1 lakh 72 thousand rupees.

Suzuki Gixxer 250

(Suzuki Gixxer 250)

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 marked the return of Suzuki in the quarter-litre segment The Suzuki Gixxer 250 entered a competitive space when it was launched last year. It is styled very similarly to the Gixxer 155 but gets a 249 cc engine. The Suzuki Gixxer offers a lovely blend of performance and looks. The fit & finish is superb and it makes a lot of sense if one is upgrading from a smaller capacity motorcycle. The engine makes 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm and the peak torque output is 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. We liked how the motorcycle rides and the power delivery is quite manageable too. The prices of the BS6 model aren't out yet but one can expect it to be priced at about 1 lakh 70 thousand rupees or so.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

(The BS6 engine of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is refined and is fuel injected as well)

Yet another modern classic on this list, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the bread and butter model for Royal Enfield in India. It forms the bulk of sales for Royal Enfield too and is the ticket to enter the 350 cc segment. The design is simple and old-school and the performance is likeable too. Prices for the BS6 Classic 250 start at 1 lakh 65 thousand rupees. The BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets 346 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a single channel ABS as standard too.

Husqvarna 250 Twins

(Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250)

Boy! Motorcycle enthusiasts will know how long we have waited for huskies to arrive in India. After a number of false alarms, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250 were finally launched in India this year. With prices starting at ₹ 1.80 lakh for both motorcycles, they definitely make it to our top 10 list. I mean these motorcycles look good, offer decent performance and with these you have the backing of Bajaj/KTM sales and service. Husqvarna bikes have always had a distinct design language with minimalist overtones and these two Huskies are no different. The Svartpilen 250 (Swedish for black arrow) is basically a modern day neo-retro scrambler with a slightly upright stance and tyres that can handle tarmac and mild off-road trails too. It also gets a bash-plate as standard. On the other hand, the Vitpilen 250 (Swedish for White Arrow) gets a sportier stance and lowered handlebars, in line with a typical cafe racer motorcycle. In terms of features, the motorcycles get Bosch dual-channel ABS and all LED lighting. The 250 cc motorcycles get a fuel injected, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque output of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer too along with a slipper clutch.

Hero XPulse 200

(The BS6 Hero Xpulse has been revealed although the prices are yet to be announced)

If you are someone like me, who has very limited off-road skills and an even limited budget but an unlimited desire to ride and explore, well, for us the Hero XPulse 200 is here! It is at the absolute end of the ADV spectrum which probably ends with the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure. It is a 200 cc ADV that is light and makes perfect sense if you want a ride that satisfies your daily commute needs and can take on trails on the weekends. The BS6 Hero XPulse 200 makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 16.4 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Another good part is that it will be comparatively easier and cheaper to fix should you drop it on your off-roading sessions. The prices for the BS6 XPulse 200 haven't been announced yet but we are sure it will not go over ₹ 1.2 lakh. For that price you get a good motorcycle offering decent performance and it will take you over rough terrain without breaking a sweat.

Bajaj Dominar

(BS6 Dominar 400 Launched in India)

The Bajaj Dominar was launched with the aim to take market share off Royal Enfield's 350 cc models. It was Bajaj's first ever 400 cc bike and of course, based on the KTM 390 Duke. It still continues to be Bajaj's flagship model and recently got an update in form of a BS6 engine. The BS6 compliant Dominar 400 motorcycle is priced at ₹ 1.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, which has been revised slightly. The engine makes a maximum power of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It gets a bunch of features including full-LED lighting, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, single-piece handlebar, diamond-cut alloy wheels and a rear cowl too. It is a stylish looking motorcycle too, perfect for an upgrade from a 150-200 cc motorcycle.

Benelli Imperiale 400

(The Benelli Imperiale 400 has period-correct looks, with design inspired by Benelli's storied past, from the 1950s)

Motorcycles with modern classic flavours have definitely found takers in India, after all, that's what Royal Enfield is all about. But in the Benelli Imperiale 400, the 350 cc Royal Enfield bikes have found perfect competition. The Imperiale 400 is old-school cool, looks good and has the performance of a modern 400 cc bike. It gets a 374 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-valve, fuel-injected engine, which puts out 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm, and peak torque of 29 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It is the kind of motorcycle on which one can tour long distances, on tarmac of course. It's not a performance bike by a long shot, but a retro classic, meant for easy, relaxed riding. If that is the kind of motorcycle you seek, it ticks all the right boxes. In Delhi, it is priced at ₹ 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Himalayan

(The ABS on the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan can now be disconnected from the rear wheel)

The Himalayan was the proponent of a new direction at Royal Enfield. It is minimalist, hardy and can take a beating (Trust us, we know so). It has the ability to take you off the beaten path and bring you back. While some may say it is underpowered, we think the power is just right for people who are beginning to ride off-road. It has good touring abilities and can take on tough terrain with aplomb too. The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled which makes 24.5 bhp of power and 32 Nm of peak torque, with a 5-speed gearbox. And finally, the bike also gets switchable ABS, which means the ABS at the rear wheel can be turned off fully. Different colour schemes on the Himalayan are available at different price points. The Granite Black and Snow White are priced at ₹ 186,811 while the Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey are priced at ₹ 189,565. The Rock Red and Lake Blue colours are priced at ₹ 191,401. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yamaha YZF R15

(Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 BS6)

And finally, we round off our list with the venerable Yamaha YZF R15! Launched 12 years ago, the R15 became the preferred motorcycle for those who like taking their motorcycles to a racetrack. In its third generation now, the motorcycle remains an accessible track tool that can double up as a daily ride too. It gets a 155 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 18.3 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque available at 8500 rpm. The BS6 compliant model is priced at 1 lakh 45 thousand rupees and while it may seem expensive for a 150 cc motorcycle, it offers plenty in terms of performance and is a good tool to sharpen your riding skills on.

So there you have it! Our top 5 pick for best motorcycles to buy under ₹ 2 lakh. There are of course other options as well but these offer you the best value for money and make for excellent riding pleasure as well.

