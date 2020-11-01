Car Sales October 2020: Toyota Records 52 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Toyota India witnessed a 52 per cent month-on-month sales growth in October 2020 compared to 8116 units in September 2020. During the festive month of October, the carmaker despatched 12,373 units as compared to 11,866 vehicles sold in the corresponding month last year. It had also exported 744 units of the Toyota Etios car. The Japanese carmaker despatched 8,116 units in September 2020. The carmaker has posted positive growth for the last five consecutive months since June this year.

The Glanza is a smart choice for those you are looking for a Toyota, in particular, that is slightly more premium than the Etios Liva.

The company has been registering an average growth on wholesales volumes of around 50 per cent every month. Both Innova Crysta and the Fortuner have clocked positive figures in comparison to earlier months this year. Toyota's Glanza premium hatchback also has been performing quite consistently this year. Also, the carmaker had initiated deliveries for its Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV across the country earlier last month.

Commenting on the month's performance, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service - TKM said, "The month of October has been our best month so far since March 2020. The festive season has proved to be bullish as we witness demand surging, month on month. This has been true of our retails too as order flow has been smooth, from the very beginning.

Toyota's Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

He further mentioned, "Finally, the constant support of our manufacturing side has helped us ramp production to be able to meet the rising market demands along with the strong support of our Strategic Business Partners & Dealers in different regions across the country. The Marketing team has been very instrumental too in coming up with schemes & offers that are not only customer friendly but are designed keeping in mind the current challenges of our times. One such scheme that we have been running since last month, allows our customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the 'Leave Travel Scheme' as announced by the Govt. of India."

