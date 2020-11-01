New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Car Sales October 2020: Toyota Records 52 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Toyota India despatched 12,373 vehicles registering a sales growth of 52 per cent in October 2020 as compared to 11,866 vehicles sold in the corresponding month last year.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Toyota India sold a total of 12,373 units in the month of October 2020 expand View Photos
Toyota India sold a total of 12,373 units in the month of October 2020

Highlights

  • Toyota india registered a 52% growth over sales in September 2020
  • The company had sold 11,866 units in the domestic market in October 2019
  • Toyota Glanza has been performing consistently throughout the year

Toyota India witnessed a 52 per cent month-on-month sales growth in October 2020 compared to 8116 units in September 2020. During the festive month of October, the carmaker despatched 12,373 units as compared to 11,866 vehicles sold in the corresponding month last year. It had also exported 744 units of the Toyota Etios car. The Japanese carmaker despatched 8,116 units in September 2020. The carmaker has posted positive growth for the last five consecutive months since June this year.

Also Read: Toyota To Provide Authorised Service At 87 New Locations In India​

ded2gmuk

The Glanza is a smart choice for those you are looking for a Toyota, in particular, that is slightly more premium than the Etios Liva.

The company has been registering an average growth on wholesales volumes of around 50 per cent every month. Both Innova Crysta and the Fortuner have clocked positive figures in comparison to earlier months this year. Toyota's Glanza premium hatchback also has been performing quite consistently this year. Also, the carmaker had initiated deliveries for its Urban Cruiser subcompact SUV across the country earlier last month.

Commenting on the month's performance, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service - TKM said, "The month of October has been our best month so far since March 2020. The festive season has proved to be bullish as we witness demand surging, month on month. This has been true of our retails too as order flow has been smooth, from the very beginning.

Newsbeep
du387kno

Toyota's Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Also Read: Toyota Launches Its First Regional Stockyard In India​

0 Comments

He further mentioned, "Finally, the constant support of our manufacturing side has helped us ramp production to be able to meet the rising market demands along with the strong support of our Strategic Business Partners & Dealers in different regions across the country. The Marketing team has been very instrumental too in coming up with schemes & offers that are not only customer friendly but are designed keeping in mind the current challenges of our times. One such scheme that we have been running since last month, allows our customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the 'Leave Travel Scheme' as announced by the Govt. of India."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Car Sales October 2020: Hyundai Achieves Highest Ever Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Hyundai Achieves Highest Ever Domestic Sales
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
4586 Units Of The Polestar 2 Recalled Over Faulty Inverters Globally
4586 Units Of The Polestar 2 Recalled Over Faulty Inverters Globally
Car Sales October 2020: Mahindra Sales Picks Up Pace Ahead Of Festive Season
Car Sales October 2020: Mahindra Sales Picks Up Pace Ahead Of Festive Season
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Car Sales October 2020: Toyota Records 52 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Toyota Records 52 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus Full Payment Option Now Open In Chennai and Bengaluru
Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus Full Payment Option Now Open In Chennai and Bengaluru
Car Sales October 2020: Hyundai Achieves Highest Ever Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Hyundai Achieves Highest Ever Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October
MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
4586 Units Of The Polestar 2 Recalled Over Faulty Inverters Globally
4586 Units Of The Polestar 2 Recalled Over Faulty Inverters Globally
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For Pole At Imola 
F1: Bottas Beats Hamilton For Pole At Imola 
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Volkswagen Golf R Model Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
Formula E: Former Mahindra Racing Driver Jerome d'Ambrosio Announces Retirement, Joins Venturi Racing As Deputy Team Principal
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
This Car Transforms Into An Airplane In 3 Minutes
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks
MG Gloster SUV Receives 2000 Bookings In 3 Weeks

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Glanza

Hatchback, 19.6 - 23.9 Kmpl
Toyota Glanza
Price Starts
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,487 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Land Cruiser

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Toyota Land Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 1.47 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,05,127 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Price Starts
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 31,885 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 14.24 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Price Starts
₹ 28.66 - 36.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,493 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Vellfire

MUV, 58 Kmpl
Toyota Vellfire
Price Starts
₹ 83.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,73,332 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Yaris

Sedan, 17.1 - 17.8 Kmpl
Toyota Yaris
Price Starts
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,956 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

SUV, 11.1 Kmpl
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Price Starts
₹ 96.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,99,903 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Camry

Sedan, 19.16 Kmpl
Toyota Camry
Price Starts
₹ 39.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 80,999 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Prius

Sedan, 26.3 Kmpl
Toyota Prius
Price Starts
₹ 45.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 93,599 9% / 5 yrs
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
02:39
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-20 05:49 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:22
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Sep-20 07:33 PM IST
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
03:19
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Sep-20 09:41 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
03:09
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Aug-20 06:21 PM IST
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
04:02
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Jul-20 08:39 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
03:20
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jul-20 05:06 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
03:28
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Jun-20 09:30 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Auto Headlamps
Auto Headlamps
Electric Fold Orvms
Electric Fold Orvms
Follow Me Home Headlamp
Follow Me Home Headlamp
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Frot Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Frot Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Side
Garnet Red
Garnet Red
Toyota Etios Side View
Toyota Etios Side View
Toyota Etios Rear Back
Toyota Etios Rear Back
Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Black
Black
Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
Toyota Yaris Front Profile
Toyota Yaris Front Profile
Toyota Yaris Rear Profile
Toyota Yaris Rear Profile
Toyota Yaris Front View
Toyota Yaris Front View
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities