  • Home
  • News
  • China's CATL To Provide EV Batteries For Honda Starting In 2024

China's CATL To Provide EV Batteries For Honda Starting In 2024

CATL would supply batteries for seven years for Honda's electric vehicles in China.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
28-Dec-22 09:52 AM IST
China's CATL To Provide EV Batteries For Honda Starting In 2024 banner

Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China.  

The Japanese automaker said the Chinese firm would provide 123 GWh worth of batteries starting in 2024 through 2030 for the Honda's e:N Series.

The announcement is part of the two companies' deepening cooperation. They said in 2020 they would develop battery technologies and research a battery recycling business.

Honda said at that time it would launch its first EV with a CATL battery in China in 2022 and would expand the partnership with stable EV battery supply globally in the future.

The automaker is seeking to expand its presence in the fast-growing, battery-driven car segment in China, the world's largest auto market.

It unveiled the second model of its new China-only EV lineup in November as part of its effort to roll out the e:N Series.  

For the United States, Honda said in August it would build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant there with South Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
China's CATL To Provide EV Batteries For Honda Starting In 2024
China's CATL To Provide EV Batteries For Honda Starting In 2024
2 days ago
Honda CL300 Unveiled In China
Honda CL300 Unveiled In China
6 days ago
Honda Reveals Next-Gen Sensing 360 ADAS System
Honda Reveals Next-Gen Sensing 360 ADAS System
26 days ago
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
Factbox - The Challenges Automakers, And Now Tesla, Face With Humanoid Robots
27 days ago

Question Of The Day

What do you think a small electric car should be priced at?

Honda Cars

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line